California city considered first in US to ban new gas stations





GlobeNewswire TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Year-End 2020 Results and Qualifying Cash Dividend KING CITY, Ontario, March 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX: TWC) Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net earnings8,359 4,859,971 4,904 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.18 0.04 0.18 Operating data Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ClubLinkCanadian Full Privilege Golf Members 14,705 14,193 Championship Rounds Canada, 000 115,000 1223,000 1069,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses Canada 39.5 41.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses Canada 1.0 1.0 Championship rounds US58,000 77,000 249,000 331,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses US 8.0 11.0 net operating income per segment. Year-end (in thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net operating income (loss) by segment Golf club operations in Canada $ 46,213 $ 31,267 Golf club operations in the United States (2020 – US $ 449,000; 2019 – US $ 695,000) 567,931 Corporate activities (2,869) (3,212) Net operating income (1) $ 43,911 $ 28,986 Below is an analysis of net income: Year ended Year ended (in thousands of dollars December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income $ 127,216 $ 163,641 Direct operating expenses (1) 83,305 134,655 Net operating income (1) 43,911 28,986 Amortization of contributions 4,585 5,146 Depreciation and amortization (19,249) (20,119) Income from ” interest, net and financial (3,609) (4,923) Other items (21,458) (1,644) Depreciation charges – (352) Income taxes (3,209) (2,190) Net income $ 971 $ 4,904 Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows: Financial year ended Financial year closed (in thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cost of sales $ 11,236 $ 22, 414 Labor and benefits 39,358 70,475 Utilities 7,049 8118 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,906 5454 Property taxes 3,401 3,450 Repairs and maintenance 3,184 4,241 Insurance 2,970 2,724 Fertilizers and pest control products 1,911 2,378 Fuel and oil 908 1,357 Other operating expenses 9,382 14,044 Direct Operating expenses (1) $ 83,305 $ 134,655 (1) Please see non-IFRS measures on page Next Consolidated Highlights of 2020 Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company closed all golf clubs in mid-March in order to comply with government restrictions that involve social gatherings and ensure health and well-being members and staff. This has had and will continue to impact income streams such as corporate events, banquets, weddings, and food and drink. While government shutdown orders were lifted, Ontario courts were reopened on May 16, 2020 and Quebec courts were reopened on May 20, 2020, but social distancing requirements continue to bar some sources. income such as corporate events, banquets, weddings, etc. meetings and other large gatherings. All Florida courses reopened on May 2. The company will continue to adhere to guidance provided by governments and regulatory authorities. Due to the overwhelming demand for golf among members and customers of the company, golf revenues increased 36.7% to $ 33,241,000 in 2020, from $ 24,312,000 in 2019 for golf operations in Canada. Consolidated operating revenue declined 22.3% to $ 127,216,000 in 2020, from $ 163,641,000 in 2019 due to lower revenue due to the impact of COVID-19. This decline is due to revenue streams that have been lost due to regulations surrounding COVID-19. The group’s activities have been minimal, including corporate events, weddings, banquets or resort stays, as social distancing measures remain in place. Direct operating expenses decreased 38.1% to $ 83,305,000 in 2020 from $ 134,655,000 in 2019 due to the fact that certain revenue streams were reduced, all with associated costs. Some cost-cutting measures have been adopted to help offset the drop in revenues. The charges also decreased significantly in the spring of 2020, when the company was not licensed to operate. Labor and employee benefits for golf operations in Canada declined 48.4% to $ 30,340,000 in 2020, from $ 58,944,000 in 2019 due to these changes and the registration of Canada’s emergency wage subsidy. Net operating income of the Canadian golf club operating segment increased to $ 46,213,000 in 2020 from $ 31,267,000 in 2019, despite the impact of COVID-19 on the group’s business revenue streams. Interest, net and investment income decreased by 26.7% to $ 3,609,000 in 2020, from $ 4,923,000 in 2019 due to a decrease in borrowing and an increase in investment income from the the company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Other items include the following income items: (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment $ 1,416 $ 525 Insurance proceeds – 2,141 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 1,256 (6,944) Gain (loss unrealized)) on investment in marketable securities (7,311) 2,426 Loss on sale of ordinary shares of Carnival plc (16,240) – Equity income from investments in joint ventures 115 1,135 Other (694) (927) Other items (21,458 ) $ (1644) $ The exchange rate used for the conversion of assets denominated in US dollars went from 1.2988 at December 31, 2019 to 1.2732 at December 31, 2020. This resulted in an exchange gain of $ 1,256,000 in 2020 on the conversion of Companys’ US dollar denominated financial instruments. On July 13, 2020, ClubLink sold Club de Golf Val des Lacs for proceeds of $ 1,750,000, including a seller’s repossession mortgage of $ 300,000. Net proceeds totaled $ 1,680,000 and ClubLink recorded a gain of $ 835,000 on the sale. Net income declined to $ 971,000 in 2020 from $ 4,904,000 in 2019 due to the loss on the sale of Carnival shares. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 4 cents per share in 2020 from 18 cents in 2019. Non-IFRS measures TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measure of our own operating results and as a benchmark. benchmark compared to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a significant addition to net income. We also believe that these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to assess our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to enable a more comprehensive benchmarking of the Company’s operational performance and debt service capacity relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these Non-IFRS measures as presented by TWC may not be comparable in any examples of non-IFRS measures reported by other companies. The glossary of financial terms is as follows: Direct operating expenses = expenses directly attributable to the business units of the company and used by management in evaluating their performance. These exclude expenses attributable to important business decisions such as depreciation. Net operating income = operating income Direct operating expenses Net operating income is an important measure used by management to assess the operational performance of the company as it represents the items of income and expense that can be directly attributable to the day-to-day activities of specific business units. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net income. Eligible Cash Dividend Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021. Company Profile TWC is engaged in business branded golf club membership, ClubLink One Plus Golf Membership. TWC is the largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs in Canada with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship courses and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including managed property) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida. For more information, please contact: Andrew Tamlin Chief Financial Officer 15675 Dufferin StreetKing City, Ontario L7B 1K5 Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: [email protected] Management Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and other related information available via SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.twcenterprises.ca

