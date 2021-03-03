Business
Profit from Snowflake (SNOW) Q4 2021
Frank Slootman, CEO, Snowflake
Snowflake stock fell 7%, then rebounded on Wednesday after the data analytics software company gave a full-year forecast that met but did not exceed analysts’ estimates, and announced the end of its two-class structure allows new investors to better control the direction of the business.
The stock had already fallen around 9% during regular trading on Wednesday, amid a large sell-off in tech stocks.
Here’s how the company did it:
- Earnings: Loss of 70 cents per share
- Returned: $ 190.5 million, compared to $ 178.5 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
The company’s revenue grew 117% on an annualized basis in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Jan.31, according to a declaration. In the previous quarter had increased by 119%. The company’s net loss extended to approximately $ 199 million, up from $ 83 million in the last year’s quarter.
“We have put in place operations that will help us show more profitability,” CFO Mike Scarpelli said on a conference call with analysts. “We continue to invest heavily in the business.”
The company also said in a regulatory filing that from Monday, it got rid of its two-class structure, in which class A shares got one vote per share and class B shares got 10 votes per share. The structure had been in place since September, when Snowflake stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. From now on, all Class B shares will be converted into Class A shares.
Two-class structures have become common in tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Snap, to allow founders and early investors to maintain control and block takeovers from activist investors.
As for the forecast, Snowflake said he expects revenue of $ 195 million to $ 200 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which would increase from 92% to 96% of year after year. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for revenue of $ 196.3 million. Almost 94% of Snowflake’s revenue came from revenue produced in the fiscal fourth quarter.
For the full year 2022, the company reports between $ 1.00 billion and $ 1.02 billion in product revenue, representing growth from 81% to 84%, down from growth 116% of revenue produced in the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $ 1.01 billion in revenue produced.
Excluding the after-hour movement, Snowflake stock has fallen 11% since the start of 2021, while the S&P 500 index is up 2% over the same period.
LOOK: Snowflake CEO on cloud outlook for 2021
