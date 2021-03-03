Tank Noodle staff receive $ 700,000 in back pay after Department of Labor investigation





A Vietnamese restaurant on the north side, whose owners were ridiculed after attending the January 6 rally for then-President Donald Trump that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, was forced to pay workers nearly $ 700,000 in wage arrears, the US Department of Labor. said Wednesday. The agency said it recovered the money for 60 employees of Tank Noodle, 4953 N. Broadway. He said the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act in several ways, including making certain waiters work just to get tips. Scott Allen, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor, said the investigation covered restaurant activities from January 2018 to January 2020. He said Tank Noodle agreed to the return last December and that much of the workers had received their money. The labor department is still seeking contact with other workers, he said. The agency said some people owed more than $ 10,000, with total liability of $ 697,295. He said the Tank Noodles transgressions included giving managers a reduction in shared tips and paying workers a fixed daily rate regardless of the hours worked, an arrangement that prohibited them from working overtime. The restaurant is owned by the Ly family, who could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. According to social media posts, family members attended the Trump rally that presaged the storming of Capitol Hill. Thien Ly, a Tank Noodle manager and family member, told ABC7 Chicago that he took his parents to the rally and they left, having no idea others in the crowd had committed violence. Ly told the station that family members had received hate mail and death threats for supporting Trump. The company appears to have removed its social media links. Federal records show Tank Noodle received $ 163,557 in Paycheck Protection Program loans last May to keep 30 jobs. Allen said the money had no role in the Labor Department’s investigation. The agency said the restaurant had failed to keep accurate payroll records, as required by federal law, but investigators had interviewed current and former employees to estimate wage arrears. Failure to accurately record employee hours of work does not prevent a federal investigation, the discovery of violations and ultimately the collection of wages in return, said Thomas Gauza, district manager of the payroll and hours division in Chicago. This case shows that employers who try to gain an unfair competitive advantage by flouting the law will be held accountable. The Jan.6 attack on the Capitol came as Congress convened to certify that Joe Biden defeated Trump in the presidential election.

