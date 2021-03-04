March is Red Cross month! Find out all the ways the Red Cross helps people in need





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – More than just donating blood. Red Cross Month is March, it’s actually an annual tradition since 1943, said Jacqueline Rowe, chair of the board of directors of the SOKY section of the Red Cross. The News of March 13 kicks off Red Cross Month! The purpose of Red Cross Month is to celebrate our mission, which is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and also to celebrate all of our amazing volunteers around the world, Rowe said. From 1881 to today, Clara Barton’s vision has remained the driving force behind our vital mission. We celebrate #RedCrossMonth with a look at how it started and how it’s going. #ThenandNow pic.twitter.com/QNkB4G9cOE – American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 1, 2021 The Red Cross is best known for its blood donation – but it does so much more. Often times when people hear about the American Red Cross, they think of our blood transfusion services, blood donation and the blood we provide to those who need it most, Rowe said. Rowe says the Red Cross is also providing assistance to anyone facing a natural disaster or house fire, among many ways the agency is helping get people back on their feet. Disaster relief is also a big part of what we do, many of our local responses to home fires. And you know, people on their darkest day have lost everything they have and the Red Cross is one of the first organizations on the scene, Rowe said. Service to the armed forces is something that many people don’t know the Red Cross handles, so we manage emergency communications globally for the military, and provide emergency messages to families and families. let’s get where they need to go. And then another important part of what the Red Cross does is our training program. So babysitting, CPR, first aid, defibrillator training, that’s really important, Rowe said. Rowe says 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross raises goes directly to the services it provides. If you or someone you know has recently been affected by a natural disaster or flood like much of what south central Kentucky has experienced in the past week. You can call the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross at 270-781-7377. 13 News will celebrate Red Cross Month with articles that highlight the reason to give back in March. Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.







