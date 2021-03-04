Postal service to consolidate postal districts, offer early retirement to non-union workers





WASHINGTON – The US Postal Service (USPS) said on Wednesday it was offering early retirement to non-union employees as it consolidates postal districts in an effort to stem billions of dollars in red ink. The USPS will merge the existing 67 postal service districts into 50 districts and will also centralize district-level marketing and retail efforts, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement. USPS said the voluntary early retirement offers go to non-negotiating employees at headquarters and district offices, declining to say how many positions it was seeking to eliminate. USPS AGAIN QUARTERLY PROFIT AMID COMMITMENT OF COVID-DRIVEN ECOMMISSIONS PURCHASES DeJoy plans to release a new 10-year “breakeven point” strategic plan this month. Last month, DeJoy told lawmakers that the U.S. mail system was losing $ 10 billion a year and was in urgent need of reform and legislation. “I would say we’re on a death spiral,” DeJoy said. Separately, the USPS said Wednesday it would issue an environmental impact statement on its 10-year planned purchase of 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles. DeJoy said last month that USPS is committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its next-generation fleet. USPS WILL NOT BE SAVED WITH MORE MONEY Last month, USPS awarded a $ 482 million contract to Oshkosh Defense to complete production of the next generation postal vehicles. Workhorse Group Inc said this week it is meeting with the USPS on Wednesday after the electric vehicle maker lost a multibillion-dollar contract with Oshkosh. USPS declined to comment. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% OSK OSHKOSH 108.84 +1.10 + 1.02% USPS will assess the environmental impacts of purchasing and operating “as well as a standard commercial vehicle alternative and a” no-action “alternative,” he said in a notice. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The USPS is facing declining first-class mail volumes, increasing costs for compensation and employee benefits, and increasing unfunded liabilities. Postal Commission Chairman Ron Bloom, who said the USPS is currently expected to lose $ 160 billion over the next decade, told lawmakers last month: “We can’t just throw the money away. about the problem. We need to address the systemic issues that plague its outdated model. “

