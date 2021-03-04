Tech stocks lead indexes lower as returns rally higher





Stocks closed lower on Wednesday as another rise in bond yields fueled concerns on Wall Street that higher inflation is on the way as the economy recovers. The Standard & Poors 500 index fell 1.3%, losing an early gain. The pullback is the benchmarks’ second straight loss after posting its best day in nine months on Monday. Tech companies took the brunt of the sale, causing the S&P 500 tech sector to drop 2.5%. Microsoft and Apple each fell more than 2%. Yields on US government bonds rose after easing the day before. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill climbed to 1.47% from 1.41%. When bond yields rise rapidly, as they have in recent weeks, it forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks, making every dollar of profit that companies earn a little less. Tech stocks are the most vulnerable to this revaluation, largely because their recent dominance has made them even more expensive than the rest of the market. On the other hand, banks are profiting from rising bond yields because it allows them to charge higher rates on mortgages and many other types of loans. Financial sector stocks were among the biggest gainers on Wednesday. Bank of America and Citigroup added more than 2%. The S&P 500 lost 50.57 points to 3819.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 121.43 points, or 0.4%, to 31,270.09. The highly technological Nasdaq composite lost 361.04 points, or 2.7%, to 12,997.75. Traders also sold shares of smaller companies, pushing the Russell 2000 Index down 23.72 points, or 1.1%, to 2,207.79. Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, Federal Reserve commentary and the PresidentBidens stimulus package remain at the forefront. T-bill yields hit the psychologically important 1.50% bar last week as investors braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible rise in inflation. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by pointing out that the Fed, while broadly optimistic about the economy, is still a long way from raising interest rates or cutting its $ 120 billion. dollars in asset purchases per month. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell will speak on monetary policy on Thursday. Investors heard him last week when he testified before Congress, but the format of a question-and-answer session with the Wall Street Journal is likely to be more enlightening than Powells’ calculated responses to politicians. Investors are eagerly awaiting the February jobs report on Friday. Economists polled by FactSet expect employers to have created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes figures on wage increases across the economy, a key component of inflation. Overall, the economic outlook has brightened in recent weeks following a surprisingly strong retail sales report that showed the $ 600 stimulus payments approved at the end of December resulted in a retail sales increase in January, the strongest since June. As the outlook for President Bidens to transition to the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief program with 1,400 individual payments and good news on vaccine distribution, private forecasters have been busy revising their forecasts upward. economic. Many believe this year’s economy could rebound with growth at its strongest pace since 1984. This would mark a significant rebound from last year, when the economy contracted the most since 1946 .







