The Town of Missoula purchases two buildings on West Broadway for $ 775,000; planned future housing | Local News





“There are several reasons to continue with this purchase,” Engen told the council’s public works committee. “First of all, as we continue to sort out our public facilities planning process, we don’t have enough room in Public Works and Missoula Water. And the acquisition of Recompute in particular will allow us to expand a bit and meet the needs of this utility in the relatively short term. “ Ross Mollenhauer, deputy director of the city’s utilities, said some Missoula Water employees were cramped three to one office. Engen went on to say that the buildings are close to the Sleepy Inn, which the city bought last year. When purchasing Sleepy Inn, he made it clear that the city’s long term goal is to redevelop this property, ideally as affordable housing. “This is consistent with the effort along West Broadway, including the acquisition of the Sleepy Inn, which continues to serve as a shelter for non-gatherings during the pandemic,” Engen said. “We have served over 200 souls in the community today, and we continue to receive reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for this facility. We take care of people who are vulnerable to the spread of the virus or to contracting it. a good decision on your part. “ Engen said the goal, once all of the city-owned buildings on West Broadway are no longer needed for their current use, is to find a use that benefits the community.

