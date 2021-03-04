Business
Doge Meme ShieldTesla Billionaire Elon Musk No Longer Boosts Favorite Bitcoin Rival Dogecoin
Dogecoin, the ironic “joke” cryptocurrency, has surged over the past month, reaching a staggering total value of $ 10 billion.
The price of dogecoin rose to nearly $ 0.10 per doge token early last month, from less than $ 0.01 at the start of the year, pushed by rockstars, Youtubers and billionaires, including the Tesla CEO and Memes Master Elon Musk.
However, the price of dogecoin has fallen by almost half since its peak in early February, despite Elon Musk’s regular dogecoin tweets.
“Doge meme shield (legendary item),” Musk tweeted this week, alongside an image of a dogecoin protected from its “declining value”.
The price of dogecoin did not rise after Musk’s last Dogecoin tweet and is now down around 40% from its highs. Last week, Musk tweeted an image of Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu on the moon, suggesting that its price would “go to the moon,” a popular cryptocurrency phrase. It also didn’t have much of an impact on the price of dogecoin.
The muted reaction to Musk’s dogecoin tweets is a marked change from last month, when Musk sent the dogecoin price 75% higher by tweeting, “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto.”
Musk was tweeting about dogecoin as early as 2019, when he named it his “favorite” cryptocurrency. He was later named “CEO of dogecoin” in a Twitter poll role which he enthusiastically embraced. Last month, Musk said that although he “occasionally [makes] dogecoin jokes … they’re really meant to be jokes. “
Dogecoin’s memes-fueled rally, which at one point propelled it into the top ten most valuable cryptocurrencies, forced the crypto industry to recognize the tokende described by its creator as a “joke.” “.
“The current popularity of Dogecoins teaches us that the power and enthusiasm of passionate online communities cannot be dismissed,” says Daniel Polotsky, managing director of Chicago-based cryptocurrency ATM operator CoinFlip, s ‘expressing via email after the company this week added a dogecoin to its 1,800- strong terminal network.
“The increase in popularity and price of dogecoin means that developers and entrepreneurs will take dogecoin more seriously and contributions to the project will create a positive feedback loop that will increase the popularity of the project.”
The surprise attention from investors led dogecoin developers who had long abandoned memecoin to come back with plans to update aging software.
Others are less optimistic about the outlook for dogecoin, although conceding that the run of memecoin highlights the potential of the cryptocurrency space.
“The price spike was driven entirely by unsupported speculation regarding cryptocurrency development,” said Bobby Ong, the co-founder of the Bitcoin and Crypto price data website. CoinGecko currencies via Twitter DM, warning traders “they should only trade with money they are willing to lose.”
“That being said, dogecoin illustrates how symbolic value is and expresses the importance and trust people place in it.”
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Musk is under investigation by U.S. regulators for his dogecoin-boosting posts. Last week, the First Squawk financial newswire reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Musk’s dogecoin tweets, citing sources familiar with the matter.
“Hope they do! That would be awesome,” Musk said via Twitter.
