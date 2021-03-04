Denver Metro Real Estate Market Update March 2021





Single-family homes are still in high demand, but attached properties are also seeing increased demand, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtor’s March report.

DENVER Homes in the Denver metro housing market continue to soar from the market in early March, according to the latest report from the Denver Metro Realtors Association (DMAR). Speed ​​continues to be a big factor for potential buyers facing stiff competition, with homes averaging 23 days and just five days median on Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings. Some ads see more than 100 broadcasts in a weekend and receive more than 20 offers. DMAR recommends that buyers be prepared to go up to 20% above the list price if they want a home. Overall, the residential real estate market saw a massive drop in active listings at the end of the month to 2,024, down 58.14% from February 2020. Over the same period, the average closing price increased 19% to $ 553,774 > January video: Low mortgage rates lead to record number of home sales. There were 3,641 properties closed in February, a 3.7% increase that was fueled by a 16.29% increase in adjoining property closures, compared to the same period in 2020. Increased demand for attached properties pushed the average closing price to $ 401,522, the first time the attached market has exceeded $ 400,000. RELATED: Low Mortgage Rates Lead to Record Number of Denver Home Sales Meanwhile, individual property closures are down 1.8% from February 2020. Properties frequently exceed asking price and DMAR says the use of valuation gap hedging exemptions, where a buyer agrees to cover any difference between appraised value and offer price, continues to increase. The demand is so great, Andrew Abrams, director of DMAR’s Market Trends Committee and local real estate agent, recalls submitting two separate offers that were $ 90,000 and $ 101,000 above asking price which ultimately did not won. Seasonality, vaccines and interest rates will be some of the best indicators, ”Abrams said when asked what it would take to access a more normalized market. As the population gets vaccinated, we might see an increase in lists throughout the summer. More importantly, if interest rates start to rise, it can decrease buyer demand by changing the number of multi-bid situations. “ > The full March 2021 report is available on the DMAR website. RELATED: Denver Expected to Be Top 5 Hottest Domestic Markets in US in 2021, According to Zillow SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stores of 9NEWS

