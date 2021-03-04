Cleveland has 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, two new deaths: Wednesday update

CLEVELAND, Ohio The city has recorded 40 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and two new deaths, the administration of Mayor Frank Jacksons announced on Wednesday.

The new confirmed cases were in patients between the ages of 20 and 90.

Three cases were transferred from the Clevelands tally to other health services as it was determined that the patients were not residents of Cleveland.

On Wednesday, the total number of new confirmed cases in the city since March stood at 25,273, the city reported.

The deaths of 367 Clevelanders have been attributed to the coronavirus. The average age of those who died was 73.

In addition, the health service has identified 1,680 probable cases. This figure, using an expanded definition from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, captures suspected cases for which there is no confirmed test.

Cleveland had recorded a total of 26,943 cases as of Wednesday.

Those infected ranged from less than a year to over 100 years. The average age is 45 years old.

Six percent of these cases required hospitalization.

Fifty-four percent of cases involve women. About 40% of all those infected are African Americans. About 28% are white. The other races represent 12% of the patients. Race is unknown in 18% of cases.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports that 5,955 patients have been released from isolation.

Statewide, 2,022 more coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio on Wednesday, bringing the total to 972,605 since the start of the pandemic.

For deaths, the Ohio Department of Health used to track them in a timely manner, but gave up trying to determine who died, leaving care to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which may take weeks or months. Federal data will only be published on the state coronavirus dashboard twice a week, although Ohio Department of Health medical director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff cannot say which days they would be each. week.

The most recent tally, as of Tuesday, shows 16,750 deaths of Ohio residents from COVID-19, which includes Ohio residents who have died in other states.

The Cuyahoga County Health Board has reported 68,734 cases of the coronavirus had been recorded on Wednesday, an increase of 110 compared to the day before. The ministry reported a total of 1,568 deaths in its jurisdiction, up 189 from the previous day. Figures exclude the City of Cleveland cases.

The The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions tally on Wednesday reported 28,514,774 cases, up 54,276 from the previous day. The CDC recorded 515,277 deaths in the United States, an increase of 2,103 from the previous day.

These numbers tend to lag behind other reporting sites.

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reported that on Wednesday evening his tally showed 28,779,425 people had been infected with the coronavirus, an increase of 62,291 from the previous day. His tally showed 519,039 deaths in the United States, an increase of 2,583 deaths.