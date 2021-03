Alamo Drafthouse Chain signs restructuring deal – CBS Denver

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based movie theater chain, said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy and would enter into a restructuring deal due to financial problems during the pandemic. The company plans to sell most of its assets to subsidiaries of Altamont Capital and Fortress Investment Group under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing Alamo Drafthouse to continue operating while its managers and advisers work in the repayment of creditors. READ MORE: Depression, Anxiety, and Suicidal Thoughts Rise Amid COVID Pandemic The transaction will provide the company with much needed additional financing to stabilize business during the pandemic, which has had an unprecedented and disproportionate impact on the film and restaurant industries, the company said in a statement. More importantly, it will allow Alamo Drafthouse to return to growth and continue to implement its long-term strategic vision. In its bankruptcy petition, Alamo Drafthouse listed assets and liabilities of up to $ 500 million each. Court documents show that private equity firm Altamont Capital Management owns 40% of the company. Alamo Drafthouse, like many others in the entertainment industry, has been facing a difficult year since the pandemic began forcing many businesses to shut down temporarily and permanently. READ MORE: Douglas County Schools to Bring Middle and High School Students Back After Spring Break The movie franchise is known for its superb picture and sound quality, menu of food and beer. Tim League and his wife Karrie founded the chain in 1997 in Austin. The Austin-based company owns more than 40 theaters nationwide, including some in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Kansas City, Missouri area. Most of the company’s theaters closed last March, but reopened in late summer 2020 with a detailed pandemic protocol plan. Under the restructuring agreement, the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in downtown Austin, as well as the theaters in New Braunfels and Kansas City, Missouri, will close permanently. All other currently open theaters will continue to operate under local pandemic guidelines. NO MORE NEWS: Credit card purchases could soon cost more under Colorado bill (Copyright 2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos