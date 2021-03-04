At Miami vaccination site, some wonder whether to choose a newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a Pfizer vaccine





Manufactured by Janssen, the vaccine arm of J&J, the vaccine is safe and efficient , and it is considered flexible. It is a single dose and does not require special storage. The vaccine is authorized for people aged 18 and over.

However, as the public has heard that the vaccine only protects 72% in the United States, and the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are around 95% protective, some would think that this is a second-class vaccine. . Experts say these numbers are very misleading – and trick people into taking the first photo available to them.

Governor Ron DeSantis posted a decree this week, which expanded access to the vaccine to people 50 and over who are elementary school staff, firefighters and law enforcement officials.

So far, over 3.1 million Floridians have received one or both doses of a vaccine, according to state records. The overwhelming majority of beneficiaries were people aged 65 and over. According to Jason Mahon, communications director for the Florida division of emergency management, the four FEMA-supported vaccination sites in Florida – in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami – now allow people to choose between J&J and Pfizer. “Giving them a choice was important,” Mahon told CNN. Those at the Miami-Dade College vaccination site reflected on their options on Wednesday before deciding which vaccine they wanted to administer. Some said they chose the J&J vaccine because they wanted to get one vaccine rather than two (which Pfizer and Moderna need). Lolita White told CNN that she was “afraid of needles” so she could “only do it once.” “It was liberating,” she said of the J&J vaccine. “But it was very scary at the same time because … I’m really scared of needles. The people there were very supportive. The guy who kicked me … said don’t go. fear.” Despite J & J’s weaker effectiveness, White said she was comforted to learn that J & J’s research included protection against newer variants of the Covid-19 virus. Guillermo Muoz said he was convinced all vaccines were effective – but he also preferred to receive the J&J vaccine because it required a dose. “I want to make sure I’m protected and I want to make sure that, you know, we protect others,” Muoz told CNN. “The sooner we achieve collective immunity, the sooner we can get back to as normal a life as possible.” Others said they preferred Pfizer – citing a variety of reasons, including the fact that it was available for longer. “I just don’t know much about it (J&J vaccine) so I’d rather go with something that’s well known,” Rocio Mendez told CNN. Ruth Watkins also opted for Pfizer – she said she believed in the company so much that she decided to invest in it. “I don’t choose to buy Johnson & Johnson products and haven’t done so for a very long time,” Watkins told CNN. “And Pfizer was just a good choice.” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, urged Americans to take one of three “highly effective” coronavirus vaccines now available to them and not delay getting a vaccine instead than another. “If I wasn’t vaccinated now and had a choice to get a J&J vaccine now or wait for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine I have as quickly as possible for the simple reason that I I said a moment ago, “he told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday on” State of the Union. ” “We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as quickly as possible.” Patricia Gibbs, who got the Pfizer recall on Wednesday, echoed Fauci’s opinion. “We all need this photo to protect everyone,” Gibbs said.

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Greg Wallace, Maggie Fox, Chandelis Duster and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

