Analysts approve Sands sale of $ 6.25 billion Vegas assets

The sale of the Strip assets of Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a positive sign for its eponymous city, according to industry experts.

The company said on Wednesday it was selling its properties in Las Vegas to Apollo Global Management Inc. and Vici Properties Inc. for $ 6.25 billion – a price high enough to show that there is still value on the market. Las Vegas market.

“This is the end of an era, and the city has been shaped in many positive ways by the Sands Company over the years,” said Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of hospitality at UNLV. “However, it shows great confidence in the future of Las Vegas and the future of travel for this transaction to take place now.”

Optimism for the future of the Strip

Affiliates of Vici and Apollo are expected to acquire subsidiaries that will own the real estate and operations of the Venetian and Palazzo de Sands complexes and the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Apollo is set to resume operations for $ 2.25 billion and Vici is spending $ 4 billion to acquire the real estate and essentially act as the owner.

Experts say the exit makes sense to Sands. Profits from his properties in Las Vegas were substantial, but pale in comparison to income from Asia. The companies’ Strip assets generated around $ 1.8 billion in revenue in 2019, compared to $ 3.1 billion in Singapore and $ 13.7 billion in Macau.

“The growth (in the Asian market) has been staggering, as Vegas is more of a mature market that is also super competitive,” said Nehme E. Abouzeid, chairman of the consultancy firm LaunchVegas and former executive of Sands. “We always knew (Las Vegas) was a little piece of the pie for Sands.”

While Las Vegas assets may no longer make sense in Sands’ portfolio, experts believe the market may work well for other players who believe Las Vegas will rebound.

“It’s like when a player is traded on a hockey or football team,” said David Schwartz, professor and associate vice-provost for faculty affairs at UNLV. “One group didn’t want you, but another team wanted you enough to give up something.”

For Vici and Apollo, this “something” was worth more than $ 6 billion.

“They clearly know that Las Vegas is going to see a resurgence, and they clearly intend to be a part of it,” said Alan Feldman, senior fellow of the International Gaming Institute at UNLV.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon believes the transaction highlights the value of the Las Vegas market and confirms that its recovery will be “faster than expected,” according to a note on Wednesday.

This bodes well for other Las Vegas operators looking to make a Strip sale like Caesars Entertainment Inc., which plans to sell at least one Strip property by the end of next year, and Penn National. Gaming, who was looking to find a buyer for the Tropicana.

“There are buyers today (especially private equity) willing to pay a full valuation for the Strip (Las Vegas) exposure,” JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer said in a Wednesday note. , adding that the market could start to recover as soon as the second half of this year.

Josh Swissman, founding partner of Las Vegas gaming and hospitality consultancy The Strategy Organization, said the sale also signals confidence in the hospitality and convention industries as a whole.

“There should be optimism and an understanding that the future is much brighter than the current environment today around games, international games and group activities,” he said. . “It’s a huge vote of confidence that the convention industry is coming back to Las Vegas.”

A “clear positive” for Vici, Apollo

Jefferies analyst David Katz said the purchase was “clearly positive” for Vici, a real estate investment trust affiliated with Caesars. While costly, the deal represents 17% growth in the company’s rental income in 2021.

As for Apollo, the purchase gives it control of the Strip’s largest asset with more than 7,000 hotel rooms, 225,000 square feet of casino space and 2.3 million square feet of convention space.

“The Venetian assets are truly the best in their class, so I understand why (Vici and Apollo) were interested in – and consumed – this transaction,” Swissman said.

This is Apollo’s second attempt as an operator of the Las Vegas Strip. The company bought Harrah’s Entertainment – now Caesars – through a common room with TPG Capital in 2008. It was an unfortunate moment; The country fell into a deep recession shortly after the deal was struck, and Caesars’ largest subsidiary filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Swissman said Apollo’s past did not concern him with his future efforts on the Strip.

“I would not hold what happened with Caesars against them because they were operating in a difficult environment,” he said. But “it’s a big business. … Anyone will have their work cut out for them managing the assets of “Sands” Las Vegas.

Brendan Bussmann, partner at Global Market Advisors and former Sands employee, said new traders will need to focus on property meetings and conventions to be successful.

“Apollo needs to consolidate this part of the business with the existing leadership so that one of the largest private convention centers continues to operate at the level it has when business returns to Vegas in the years to come,” a- he declared. “If it is not done correctly, it could be a problem.”

Sands strategy

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski said Sands had “a ton of flexibility” on how to spend the proceeds of the impending sale.

A dividend could “maybe” be on the horizon for investors sooner rather than later, Wieczynski said. But he thinks Sands is more interested in domestic opportunities, like potential new gambling markets in Texas or New York. Other investments in Asia are also on the table.

“If Macau (or) Beijing seeks additional non-gaming commitments, (Sands), with its pristine record, will be well armed and ready to spend,” he said in a note Wednesday.

Investing in an online sports betting provider could be another avenue, but poses challenges as Sands enters the space late in the game.

“What would scare us is that they are paying too much for an online platform given the massive increase in valuation ranges for these companies,” Wieczynski said. “At the same time, given their lack of a presence in the US right now, we think they should be very aggressive with promotions / marketing / advertising to stay competitive.”

Abouzeid added that at this point Sands’ investment options in the national online sports betting space are limited.

“There aren’t too many dance partners left,” he says. “There are operators and casinos, sports betting and media companies that have been partnering for two years. … Globally, they could still get involved.

Sands shares closed 1.3% higher Wednesday at $ 65.82 on the New York Stock Exchange. Apollo shares closed up 1% at $ 50.41 and Vici shares 2.5% at $ 29.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and President of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Bailey Schulz at [email protected]. To follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.