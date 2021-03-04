Asian markets collapse as rising US bond yields worry investors

Asian stocks fell on Thursday, following a drop on Wall Street as a further rise in bond yields rocked investors who fear that rising inflation will prompt central banks to raise interest rates extremely low.

Benchmarks were lower in most major markets and the dollar appreciated against the Japanese yen.

Stocks have recently moved along with fluctuations in bond yields. When yields rise rapidly, as they have in recent weeks, it forces Wall Street to rethink the value of stocks. Tech stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment after exploding during the pandemic, making them more expensive than the rest of the market.

US government bond yields rose on Wednesday after easing the day before. The yield on the TY00 10-year Treasury bill,

climbed to 1.48% from 1.41% early Thursday.

The dial returns to growing concerns about bond yields, between that and the general risk climate derived from the global economic recovery, IG’s Jingyi Pan said in a report. She noted that stocks most affected by ups and downs in business cycles were doing relatively well.

Nikkei 225 NIK from Japan,

lost 2.7% and the Hang Seng HSI,

in Hong Kong fell 2.6%. Australias S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

lost 1.4%.

The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

discarded 1.6%. Investors predict that policies outlined at the annual session of the National People’s Congress, a largely ceremonial legislature that meets on Friday, could point to tightening monetary and government stimulus.

South Korea Kospi 180721,

lost 1.3% after the central bankreportedthe economy contracted in 2020 for the first time since 1998.

Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday showed gross domestic product fell 1% from 2019, in the first annual contraction since South Korea was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis.

The US dollar USDJPY,

rose to 107.07 Japanese yen, its highest level in seven months, from 106.99 yen on Wednesday night. Higher yields and interest rates would tend to push the greenback higher.

Wednesday, the S&P 500 SPX,

fell 1.3% to 3,819.72, losing an early gain. The pullback is the benchmark’s second straight loss after posting its best day in nine months on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

slipped 0.4% to 31,270.09. The high-tech Nasdaq composite COMP,

lost 2.7% to 12,997.75.

Wall Street continues to look to Washington, where economic data, Federal Reserve commentary and President Joe Bidens’ stimulus package remain at the forefront. T-bill yields hit the psychologically important 1.50% bar last week as investors braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible rise in inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will speak on monetary policy on Thursday. Investors heard him last week when he testified before Congress, but the format of a question-and-answer session with the Wall Street Journal may be more enlightening than Powells’ calculated answers to politicians.

Investors anxiously await the February jobs report on Friday. Economists polled by FactSet predict that employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes figures on wage increases across the economy, a key component of inflation.

The outlook is up for the passage of President Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with 1,400 individual payments and there has been good news on vaccine distribution, so private forecasters have been busy revising their economic forecasts upwards.

Many believe that the US economy could rebound this year with growth at its strongest pace since 1984. This would mark a significant rebound from last year, when the economy contracted by the largest proportion. since 1946.