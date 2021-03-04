Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
Business
Hawaii needs to get all teachers vaccinated by April, here’s why it’s important
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is on track to vaccinate all teachers by the end of March 2021, according to Lt. Gov. Dr Josh Green.
It is about bringing the students back to the classrooms.
Green said the state has been diligently moving in this direction from the start.
“We have to protect our teachers,” Green said. “We want them in the classrooms.”
Hawaii educators are essential frontline workers and are included in Phase 1B of the state’s immunization plan. They have been allowed to be vaccinated since mid-January.
Brooke Nasser, a teacher at Kalani High School, said vaccines are essential to ensure a safe reopening.
“With the masks and social distancing, (the vaccinations) would give me, and I think many other teachers in Hawaii, a tremendous degree of safety and comfort, being in the school environment that we have,” Nasser explained. .
The push is not just about their safety. It is also for the well-being of their students – some of whom have been taking distance education since the start of the pandemic.
“It’s essential for the mental health care of our own keiki,” Green said. “They have to be in school. They need to have that social bond in person at school and we need to vaccinate our teachers to keep them safe. That’s it, that’s the key to this process. “
A survey carried out by the teachers’ union by mid-February, 71.9% of the teachers who responded had been vaccinated or were going to be vaccinated.
Green said the state is on track to vaccinate all teachers who want the vaccine to be vaccinated by the end of March.
He added that the arrival of 11,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, March 3, will help.
“I recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people who don’t have any underlying health issues, especially people who are a bit younger, which kind of defines our teachers,” Green said.
He said, however, there are still those who do not want to be vaccinated. About 20% of people are in this group.
Nasser, who is awaiting her second vaccine, said she hardly knew anyone who did not want to be vaccinated.
“As a science supporter, teacher and educator, I am pro-vaccine,” Nasser said. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Having said that, I am not comfortable or able to force anyone or demand vaccines. “
Green said many other school workers are also expected to be vaccinated as more teachers are vaccinated every day.
“It’s a cohort of 45,000 people to open the schools. It includes teachers, plumbers and administrators who see the kids, counseling counselors, just lots and lots of groups. It’s a big elevator. It’s one of our biggest industries – education in all of Hawaii, ”Green explained.
“But we’ll be ready for the fourth quarter, the fourth academic quarter, which is this spring so that our kids are in the classrooms, especially the elementary school kids.”
President Joe Biden said Tuesday, March 3, that he would use the federal authority to vaccinate teachers across the country by the end of March to reopen schools.
Hawaii is already ahead of the curve.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]