Hawaii needs to get all teachers vaccinated by April, here’s why it’s important

Hawaii is on track to vaccinate all teachers by the end of March 2021, according to Lt. Gov. Dr Josh Green.

It is about bringing the students back to the classrooms.

Green said the state has been diligently moving in this direction from the start.

“We have to protect our teachers,” Green said. “We want them in the classrooms.”

Hawaii educators are essential frontline workers and are included in Phase 1B of the state’s immunization plan. They have been allowed to be vaccinated since mid-January.

Brooke Nasser, a teacher at Kalani High School, said vaccines are essential to ensure a safe reopening.

“With the masks and social distancing, (the vaccinations) would give me, and I think many other teachers in Hawaii, a tremendous degree of safety and comfort, being in the school environment that we have,” Nasser explained. .

The push is not just about their safety. It is also for the well-being of their students – some of whom have been taking distance education since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s essential for the mental health care of our own keiki,” Green said. “They have to be in school. They need to have that social bond in person at school and we need to vaccinate our teachers to keep them safe. That’s it, that’s the key to this process. “

A survey carried out by the teachers’ union by mid-February, 71.9% of the teachers who responded had been vaccinated or were going to be vaccinated.

Green said the state is on track to vaccinate all teachers who want the vaccine to be vaccinated by the end of March.

He added that the arrival of 11,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, March 3, will help.

“I recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people who don’t have any underlying health issues, especially people who are a bit younger, which kind of defines our teachers,” Green said.

He said, however, there are still those who do not want to be vaccinated. About 20% of people are in this group.

Nasser, who is awaiting her second vaccine, said she hardly knew anyone who did not want to be vaccinated.

“As a science supporter, teacher and educator, I am pro-vaccine,” Nasser said. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Having said that, I am not comfortable or able to force anyone or demand vaccines. “

Green said many other school workers are also expected to be vaccinated as more teachers are vaccinated every day.

“It’s a cohort of 45,000 people to open the schools. It includes teachers, plumbers and administrators who see the kids, counseling counselors, just lots and lots of groups. It’s a big elevator. It’s one of our biggest industries – education in all of Hawaii, ”Green explained.

“But we’ll be ready for the fourth quarter, the fourth academic quarter, which is this spring so that our kids are in the classrooms, especially the elementary school kids.”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday, March 3, that he would use the federal authority to vaccinate teachers across the country by the end of March to reopen schools.

Hawaii is already ahead of the curve.