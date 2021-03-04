Over 17,000 new cases; Indigenous vaccine found to be effective





Active cases of Covid-19 in India continue to rise, at a time when Bharat Biotechs Covaxin which is already in use in the country, the inoculation campaign has demonstrated greater immunity in an advanced clinical trial. Authorities reported more than 17,000 new cases in 24 hours for the first time since January according to the Health Ministry update at 8 a.m. on March 4. This is higher than the 14,000 recoveries during the same period, bringing active cases to 1.73 lakh. Covid-19-related deaths fell below 100 for the third day in a row. The total number of deaths now represents 1.41% of coronavirus cases over 1.11 crore detected in the country.

Key figures: Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 1,11,56,923

Active cases: 1,73,413

Cured / discharged / migrated: 1,08,26,075

Deaths: 1,57,435

New cases in the last 24 hours: 17,407

Recoveries in one day: 14,031

Death in one day: 89 India administered 1,66,16,048 vaccines, of which nearly 10 lakh were administered to the elderly in the past 24 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the second phase of vaccination during which the elderly and people over 45 with co-morbidities can be vaccinated by taking the first dose of Covaxin. The native vaccine, which was co-developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and the Indian Council for Medical Research, has shown an 81% effectiveness rate in people without prior infection after a second dose. , the company said in a statement Wednesday. . That’s better than Bharat Biotechs forecast last year of around 60% and the country’s benchmark of 50% for vaccines targeting the novel coronavirus. The interim analysis confirms Bharat Biotechs’ claims that the vaccine is safe and can help overcome vaccine reluctance in the country. The data is also a rebuttal for critics who questioned the unprecedented haste with which the shot was approved in early January and rolled out among frontline healthcare workers in India even before providing test data from phase 3.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos