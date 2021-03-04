Colosseum vaccination site underdosing reports false, state officials say





State officials oppose a TV report that says thousands of people vaccinated at Oakland Coliseum this week received doses smaller than they should be.

Quoting two anonymous emergency medical technicians, KTVU reported On Wednesday, about 4,300 people who were vaccinated at Oakland Coliseum before 2 p.m. Monday “received the wrong vaccine doses” of the Pfizer vaccine because the syringes left vaccine at the bottom of the container instead of injecting everything.

State officials who run the clinic told The Chronicle that they recently started using a new type of syringe. But they firmly denied that anyone at the Colosseum received too few vaccines. “We are not aware of any cases of under-vaccination of a single individual at the Oakland Coliseum site,” said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services, which operates the Coliseum site with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. State officials have not warned those vaccinated of any problems, they said, as there is no problem. KTVU reported that paramedics said the syringes were “designed so that the plunger cannot go all the way down,” leaving the syringes to deliver less than the full dose of vaccine.



The Food and Drug Administration recommends that the Pfizer vaccine be given in two doses of 0.3 milliliters each. But one to study of the New England Journal of Medicine says that people who get 0.2ml of the vaccine will have about as much immunity to the virus as those who get 0.3ml, said Dr George Rutherford, epidemiologist at UCSF . Other infectious disease experts contacted by The Chronicle declined to say whether they believe a smaller dose would be as effective as the full amount. All said that the vaccine manufacturer should answer such a question. Pfizer declined to comment. The Colosseum opened on February 16 as one of the first mass vaccination sites in California. Federal and state officials said the goal was to deliver up to 6,000 doses of vaccine per day at the site, but supply issues were an issue at the Colosseum and other vaccination sites. The vaccine for the Colosseum comes from the federal government, not the state block allowance. Michael Williams, Meghan Bobrowsky, and Catherine Ho are editors of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]e.com, [email protected], [email protected]

