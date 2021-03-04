PPP borrowers can use gross income, SBA rules

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) has released new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rules that allow self-employed workers who complete Form 1040, Schedule C, Business profit or loss, to calculate the maximum loan amount using gross income instead of net profit.

The change opens the door to larger loans to the self-employed, many of whom do not record much, if any, net income on their Schedule C.

The change in calculation is detailed in a 32-page provisional final rule published late Wednesday afternoon by the SBA, which administers the PPP in partnership with the Treasury. The SBA has also released an updated set of Frequently Asked Questions and six updated or new application forms, as follows.

Update of the first drawdown of the PPP borrower (Form 2483) and second draw (Form 2483-SD) application forms.

New first PPP draw (Form 2483-C) and second draw (Form 2483-SD-C) borrower application forms for Schedule C filers using gross income.

A revised lender application form for the PPP loan guarantee (Form 2484)

A revised second-draw PPP lender application form (2484-SD)

AICPA leaders to discuss ASB tips, new forms and FAQs at a Town Hall Online which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The new IFR

The interim final rule, titled Temporary Changes to the Business Loan Program; The Paycheck Protection Program Revises Loan Amount Calculation and Eligibility, revises maximum loan calculations for Sole Proprietorships filing Schedule C returns, but the change is not retroactive. The SBA and the Treasury have ruled that borrowers whose PPP loans have already been approved cannot increase their loan amount based on the new methodology.

The new IFR allows a Schedule C registrant who has not yet been approved for a first or second draw PPP loan in the current $ 284.5 billion phase of the program to choose to calculate the share of compensation of the owner for its labor costs based on either net profit (as reported on line 31 of Schedule C) or gross income (as reported on line 7 of Schedule C ).

If a Schedule C filer has employees, the borrower can choose to calculate the owner’s compensation share of their labor costs based on net profit or gross income less expenses reported in lines 14 (benefit programs employee benefits), 19 (pension and profit-sharing plans) and 26 (salaries (less job credits)) of Annex C. If a declarant in Annex C has no employees , the borrower can simply choose to calculate their loan amount based on net profit or gross income.

The IFR provides different sets of instructions for calculating the maximum loan for non-employee Schedule C filers (see pages 1011 of the the PDF) and with employees (see pages 1113). These borrowers can use the proceeds of their PPP to cover the following:

Owner’s compensation (if net profit is used) or owner’s expenses (business expenses plus owner’s compensation if gross income is used).

Salary costs of employees.

Mortgage interest payments.

Company rent payments.

Utility payments (for borrowers allowed to claim a deduction for these expenses on their 2019 or 2020 Schedule C, whichever was used to calculate the loan amount).

Interest payments on any other debt contracted before February 15, 2020 (these are not eligible for PPP loan cancellation).

Covered operating expenses, as defined in Section 7A (a) of the Small Business Act, to the extent that they are deductible in Schedule C.

The costs of covered property damage, as defined in Section 7A (a) of the Small Business Act, to the extent that they are deductible in Schedule C.

Supplier costs covered, as defined in Section 7A (a) of the Small Business Act, to the extent that they are deductible in Schedule C.

Covered worker protection expenses, as defined in Section 7A (a) of the Small Business Act, to the extent that they are deductible in Schedule C.

To mitigate the risk of fraud, a Schedule C filer who declares gross income greater than $ 150,000 to calculate their first-draw PPP loan will not be able to claim the Safe Harbor provided for borrowers who, along with their affiliates, have received PPP loans of less than over $ 2 million. The SBA has said it is removing the safe harbor of the need for lending for these borrowers, as they may be more likely to have other sources of cash available to support their business operations than Schedule C filers. with lower gross income levels.

The SBA will review a sample of the population of first-draw PPP loans made to Schedule C filers using the gross income calculation if the gross income from Schedule C used to calculate borrowers’ loan amount exceeds the threshold. of $ 150,000. The review will assess whether these borrowers have complied with the PPP eligibility criteria, including good faith certification of the need for a loan.

The IFR has also implemented updated eligibility rules to remove restrictions preventing PPP loans from going to small business owners who have previously been convicted of non-fraudulent crimes or who are late or in default. payment of federal student loans. These changes are reflected on the updated PPP borrower forms for the first and second draws.

The release of the SBA guidelines and forms came a day after the AICPA called on Congress to extend the PPP application period by at least 60 days due to ongoing process delays and the need for time. to implement the promised loan calculation guidelines.

AICPA experts discuss the latest P3 programs and other small business support programs at a virtual town hall held every two weeks, including March 4 at 3 p.m. ET. The webcasts, which provide CPE credits, are free for AICPA members and $ 39.99 for non-members. To go to the AICPA Town Hall Series web page for more information and to register.

The AICPA Paycheck Protection Program Resources Page houses resources and tools produced by the AICPA to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Accounting firms can prepare and process PPP applications on the CPA business financing portal, created by AICPA, CPA.com and fintech partner Biz2Credit.

For more information and stories on the coronavirus and how CPAs can handle the challenges of the outbreak, visit the JofAs coronavirus resource page or subscribe to our email alerts for the latest P3 news.

Jeff drew ([email protected]) is a JofA editor-in-chief.