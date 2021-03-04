Judge Denies San Diego Restaurants and Gyms’ Request to Resume Indoor Operations – NBC 7 San Diego





A San Diego Superior Court judge on Wednesday dismissed a preliminary injunction request stemming from a lawsuit brought by a group of local restaurants and gyms seeking to resume indoor activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. San Diego Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Medel heard arguments from lawyers on Friday in the lawsuit, which was filed last year against state and county officials on behalf of Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop, Home & Away Encinitas, Fit Athletic Club and Bear Republic. A proposal submitted by the companies was to operate indoors at 25% capacity, which would correspond to the capacity limits imposed on retail and other sectors of the purple level. Medel, who previously denied a request for a temporary restraining order in November in the same case, wrote in its ruling that while the economic consequences for businesses are substantial, they must be weighed against interest. state and county to stem the spread of COVID-19. "The role of the court for the purposes of the injunction is to balance this very real impact against the impact that defendants are likely to suffer. Defendants here represent the state and the public," Medel wrote. "As of the date of this hearing, the COVID-19 pandemic has now infected more than 28.7 million Americans and more than half a million have lost their lives. As infection rates decline and vaccinations increase, these statistics are significant. The companies have alleged that restaurants and gyms made up a small percentage of all COVID-19 cases, and yet these industries have been unduly penalized. They also alleged that the restrictions placed on them caused members of the public to congregate in private homes or other uncontrolled places where proper precautions were not taken. The state and county have argued that restaurants and gyms can facilitate the spread of the virus as they bring people from different households together for long periods of time, with diners having to remove their face masks to eat and gym goers. sport engaging in activities which generally involve strenuous activities. breathing. In a separate lawsuit, another San Diego judge approved a preliminary injunction application filed by two San Diego strip clubs seeking to resume indoor activities. Although no restaurant was part of this lawsuit, the judge's decision ended up encompassing all restaurants in the county. The state and county quickly appealed the decision, and an appeals court panel overturned that judge's decision in January. Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.







