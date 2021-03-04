UPDATE 2-Malaysia c.bank maintains key rate and expects vaccination campaign to boost economy





* C.bank keeps its key rate unchanged at a record level of 1.75% * C. bank says COVID-19 vaccine rollout will boost feelings * Capital Economics says recovery is slow and choppy (adds bullets, analyst comments) KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) – Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time high on Thursday, as a recent COVID-19 vaccination program is expected launched helps boost consumer and business sentiment, supporting economic recovery. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its overnight key rate unchanged at 1.75%, as expected by a majority in a Reuters poll. He said his monetary policy was appropriate and accommodating after the central bank cut rates by a total of 125 basis points last year. While coronavirus restrictions imposed in January would impact first-quarter growth, the central bank said it expected a recovery from the second quarter thanks to a rebound in global demand, an increase public and private sector spending and continued support for policy measures. The roll-out of the national COVID-19 vaccination program will also increase sentiment and economic activity, the BNM said in a statement. The decision to hold interest rates for a fourth consecutive meeting comes as the Malaysian economy shrank 5.6% in 2020, experiencing its largest full-year contraction since the Asian financial crisis in 1998. But the BNM added that the growth outlook remains subject to downside risks mainly due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and potential challenges with vaccine deployment. The Bank remains determined to use its political levers where appropriate, she added. Malaysia’s economy is expected to rebound this year as infection rates slow as part of a vaccination program to immunize at least 80% of the country’s 32 million people by early next year. The government also announced in January 15 billion ringgit ($ 3.70 billion) in additional stimulus measures to support the economy after 305 billion ringgit in the stimulus packages last year. But Capital Economics said the country’s high infection rate and slow start to its vaccination rollout could overshadow the recovery, also expecting export growth to slow. With over 300,000, Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines. Given that the bank decided not to cut rates today despite the poor outlook for the economy, further easing now seems unlikely, said Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics. But he added: With the economic recovery likely to be slow and choppy, policy is likely to remain very loose for some time. The government predicted in November that the economy would rebound and grow 6.5% to 7.5% in 2021. Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in February that the country was on track to do so. achieve, according to local media. ($ 1 = 4.0550 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

