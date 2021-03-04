The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,320.67, down 100.93 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.54 percent, to $ 26.25 on 17 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Up $ 1.45, or 4.01%, to $ 37.65 on 11.7 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up nine cents, or 0.16 percent, to $ 55.57 on 8.2 million shares. The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down a cent, or 3.45 percent, to 28 cents on eight million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 12 cents, or 0.46%, to $ 26.10 on 7.7 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down six cents, or 0.74 percent, to $ 8.07 on 7.3 million shares. Companies in the news: TransAlta Corp. (TSX: TA). Down 65 cents, or 5.8%, to $ 10.58. The TransAlta Corp. states that it has set itself the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 60% below 2015 levels by 2030. The 2050 target means that the company will fully offset any carbon dioxide released through avoided emissions or by capturing emissions, COO John Kousinioris said on a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth quarter results on Wednesday. Kousinioris, who is due to take over as CEO at the end of March from outgoing CEO Dawn Farrell, added that achieving the 2050 target would not require revolutionary new technologies. The Calgary-based utility is in the process of phasing out thermal coal mining in the Edmonton area and converting all of its coal-fired electricity generation in Canada to natural gas by the end of 2021, while by eliminating its last coal production unit at a Washington facility. state by the end of 2025. Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB). Up $ 3.62, or 9.9%, to $ 40.15. The CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group said the company would double its residential mortgage lending business as part of an in-depth review of the bank’s operations. Rania Llewellyn said on Tuesday that the bank will try to simplify the experience for clients and brokers with mortgages going forward. The bank’s announcement came after the Professional Association of Quebec Real Estate Brokers said Tuesday that residential sales in the Montreal metropolitan area fell in February for the first time in six years. The bank said it has acquired residential mortgages from third parties and has also seen growth in commercial real estate lending. Laurentian Bank exceeded expectations by saying its first quarter profit increased from a year ago. The bank earned $ 44.8 million or 96 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with earnings of $ 32.2 million or 68 cents per diluted share a year ago. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos