Is Home Depot a Great Dividend?





Payments of dividends are not all about a good investment. Just ask Warren Buffett. His Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) conglomerate does not pay dividends to shareholders, and it does not intend to do so. But that doesn’t mean Buffett doesn’t like receiving them: Berkshire’s 10 biggest stocks paid the company nearly $ 3.8 billion in dividends in 2019. For Buffett, what makes a good dividend is one that pays the dividends of the remaining funds. after the company uses retained earnings to reinvest sufficiently in the business. Although Berkshire no longer owns any of these shares, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is such a company, and the company’s dividend record is impressive. Grow the business first A good dividend-paying stock has to be a big business first. As Buffett suggests, this means generating enough cash to reinvest and grow the business first. This is definitely what the home improvement retailer does. It launched a new One Home Depot investment program in 2018 which consisted of a three-year plan to invest $ 11 billion to create the company’s online channels and combine the digital and physical shopping experience for consumers. clients. In his recent fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call, Home Depot President and CEO Craig Menear said the program remains on track with “the opening of various chain facilities. ‘procurement, technology investments and digital experience enhancements’. The company has also developed its activities with the base of professional entrepreneurs (Pros). To that end, the company acquired HD Supply, a provider of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products, under an $ 8 billion deal announced in the fourth quarter of 2020. The purchase brings the two companies together after Home Depot previously sold it in 2007. The company supplies products to property managers and owners of multi-family, hotel, commercial, healthcare and government establishments in the United States and Canada, and it will contribute to the growth of the Pros activity. The company’s overall sales grew $ 21.9 billion, or 19.9%, in 2020, largely due to investments made by Home Depot. About this dividend The company has generated enough cash from its operations to regularly pay a dividend since 1987. It does not qualify as a dividend aristocrat because it has not increased the payout each year for at least 25 consecutive years. But he’s going in that direction. Home Depot has increased the dividend every year since 2009, including another 10% increase it just announced for its next payout in March 2021. A good chance to buy 2020 has been an exceptional year for the company, as the pandemic has accelerated the urge for DIY projects at home. Sales growth actually increased in the latter part of the year, growing 25.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the period of the previous year. But since the company announced its fourth quarter results on February 23, Home Depot’s stock price has fallen about 8%. One reason may be that investors did not like the company’s 2021 forecast. Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings release that while the demand environment observed over the from the second half of 2020 continued through 2021, the company expects “stable to slightly positive comparable sales growth”. It might not have impressed investors at first, but given the strong revenue increase the company experienced in 2020, overall growth still looks impressive, even as revenue flattens out this fiscal year. Investors looking for a good dividend have one at Home Depot. Much like what Warren Buffett looks for in his equity investments, the company is focused on growing the business before sharing excess cash with investors. This approach increases the likelihood that the business and dividend will continue to grow over time.

