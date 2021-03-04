Dundee Precious Metals provides update on Tsumeb Operations Toronto Stock Exchange: DPM

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the Company) today announced an update to the scheduled maintenance of the Ausmelt furnace at the Companys Tsumeb foundry in Namibia. The shutdown started as planned in the first quarter, although slightly ahead of plan following the decision to advance the schedule to ensure a safe and orderly maintenance process.

Originally scheduled for 30 days, the shutdown is now expected to extend to 40 days, with a return to full operation scheduled for late March. The revised schedule reflects safety protocols and travel restrictions related to COVID-19, as well as the decision to increase the scope of maintenance work after encountering water in the furnace during maintenance work. All the materials and subcontractors required for maintenance are now on site.

Due to the revised schedule for the maintenance shutdown, combined with the additional converter maintenance undertaken during the quarter, the molten complex concentrate for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately 25,000-30,000 tonnes. Processing of the complex concentrate from the Companys Chelopech mine is not expected to be affected by the maintenance of the Ausmelt kiln and the extended lead time is not expected to impact the 2021 forecast for the 220,000 and 250,000 tonne molten complex concentrate or Tsumebs. forecasts 2021 for sustaining capital expenditures of $ 16 to $ 20 million.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canada-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia and Serbia. The aim of the business is to unlock resources and generate value to prosper and grow together. This objective is supported by a foundation of fundamental values, which guides the way in which the company conducts its activities and informs a set of pillars and complementary strategic objectives related to ESG, innovation, the optimization of our existing portfolio and growth. The company’s resources are allocated in accordance with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value to all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, forward-looking statements) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and which are generally, but not always, identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as plan, anticipate, plan, budget, plan, estimate, forecast, outlook , intends, anticipates, believes, or variations of these words and expressions or which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would be, could or will be undertaken, will occur or will be achieved, or the negative of l any of these terms or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate, among other things, to: the duration, timing and completion of maintenance work at the Ausmelt kiln in Tsumeb; maintaining capital expenditure; impact on the 2021 guidelines for molten complex concentrates; and processing of Chelopech concentrate. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management and the qualified person (in the case of technical and scientific information), as of the date of such statements, and involve risks, uncertainties and other known risks. and unknown. factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any other future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied in the Forward-Looking Statements. In addition to the factors already discussed in this press release, these factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of Companys in general, the impact of global pandemics, including changes in the company’s supply chain , product shortages, delivery and shipping problems, shutdown and / or inability of plant, equipment or processes to function as intended, infected employees and contractors, hours of lost work and labor shortages; as well as the risk factors discussed or mentioned in the Company’s MD&A under Risks and Uncertainties and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, which include additional details about the material assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and other documents (including, without limitation, the most recent annual information form of the Company) filed from time to time with securities regulators in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The reader is cautioned that the above list is not exhaustive of all the factors and assumptions that may have been used. While the Company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. events or results are not anticipated, estimated or intentional. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Certain financial measures referred to in this press release are not recognized measures under IFRS and are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and the calculations made by DPM are based on the reasonable judgment of management and are applied consistently. These measures are used by management and investors to help assess the performance of the company, including its ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its performance objectives and to support its investing activities and its obligations under the Fund. debt service. In addition, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors uses some of these metrics, as well as others, to set incentive compensation targets and evaluate performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial measures, as well as other financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, are considered important factors that help investors assess business performance.

Maintenance of capital expenditure

Sustaining capital expenditures are generally defined as expenses that support the continued operation of the asset or business without the associated increase in capacity, asset life, or future earnings. This measure is used by management and investors to assess the extent of non-discretionary capital expenditures made by the Company in each period.