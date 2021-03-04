Catholic Diocese of Nashville Promotes Vaccinations Amid Moral Abortion Concerns

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) Some religious leaders are concerned about the morality of the COVID-19 vaccine due to its connection to fetal tissue used during vaccine development.

The chairs of two U.S. episcopal committees said in a statement that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “raises questions about the moral legitimacy of using vaccines developed, tested, and / or produced using cell lines derived from abortion.

“Vaccination is a real and important step we must take to fight COVID infection,” said Rick Musacchio, communications director for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville. “Given the real concerns that have been raised about the various vaccinations, it’s important to remember that if only one is available, people should take the opportunity – we encourage that.”

In December, the bishops shared their concerns about the BioNtech and Moderna vaccines because “an abortion-derived cell line was used to test them” but “not used in their production.” However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises “additional moral concerns” because it was “developed, tested and produced with cell lines derived from abortion”.

The bishops said that while, given the option, Catholics should use the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines and opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines rather than those from Johnson & Johnson.

Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert Dr David Aronoff said people also need to understand that the cell lines used came from aborted fetuses in the 1970s.

“It’s important for people to know that there is no fetal tissue in the vaccine that people receive and that the vaccine is truly a life-saving vaccine and is a really important part of our vaccine arsenal. COVID-19, ”said Dr. Aronoff. “Obviously, if people have strong feelings against or don’t want to get a vaccine that was developed using tissue derived from the fetus, we’re also fortunate that there are other choices and that these choices will become more available, which will make it even easier for individuals to choose. based on beliefs like that. “

Without disputing the claim by church officials that an abortion-derived cell line is used in production, Johnson & Johnson released a statement stressing that there is no fetal tissue in its vaccine.

Johnson & Johnsons’ COVID-19 vaccine is made using a harmless cold virus called adenovirus, the same technology used to produce a successful Ebola vaccine. The adenovirus is grown using what is called an immortalized cell line, then the virus is removed and purified.

Mussachio said it was all part of a bigger issue.

“We encourage the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs and vaccines following moral and ethical guidelines,” Mussachio said. “Abortion takes a life – there’s no question about it. And it is always important to consider the implications. This is not a good way to create even good drugs under normal circumstances. This is the time to speak up and take it into account, to weigh these implications and to clarify that if a choice is available, we must make the choice that protects life.

Most Rev. Kevin C. Rhoades, Chairman of the Committee on Doctrine of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities, statement complete:

The approval of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States again raises questions about the moral legitimacy of using vaccines developed, tested, and / or produced using cell lines derived from the abortion. The Pfizer and Modernas vaccines have raised concerns that an abortion-derived cell line was used to test them, but not for their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, has been developed, tested and is produced with cell lines derived from abortion, which raises additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has ruled that when ethically flawless Covid-19 vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research process and of production.[1] However, if one can choose from equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the option of choosing a vaccine, Pfizer or Modernas vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnsons. While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using cell lines derived from abortion, given the global suffering this pandemic is causing, we reiterate that getting vaccinated can be an act of charity. in the service of the common good.

* The Associated Press contributed to this report.