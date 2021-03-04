Don’t Let These 3 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement





Millions of older people today rely on Social Security to pay the bills once they stop working, and there’s a good chance that will be an important source of income for you someday too. But the program is full of rules and quirks that could derail your retirement if you’re not careful. Here are some “traps” to keep on your radar. 1. Less replacement income than expected Many people assume that Social Security will primarily replace their work paychecks. But it’s just wrong. If you are an average wage earner, you can expect Social Security to replace around 40% of your salary. If you earn a higher income, your benefits will replace an even smaller percentage. This is a problem because most seniors need around 70-80% of their pre-retirement income to live comfortably after they stop working. This is not an exact formula, and if you intend to live small, you could very well get by on less. But be aware that when it comes to replacement income, 40% is the target you are looking at. 2. Taxes on services If Social Security is your only source of retirement income, or even your main source, you may be able to avoid taxes on it. But if you have outside income (money from a savings plan, investments, or rental income from a property you own), you should expect the IRS to take some of your benefits. To see if you’ll pay federal Social Security taxes, add up your interim income, which is your non-social income plus 50% of your annual benefit. Keep in mind that certain types of income, such as Roth IRA withdrawals, do not count towards interim income. If your total is between $ 25,000 and $ 34,000 and you are a single filer, or between $ 32,000 and $ 44,000 and you are married, you may have to pay up to 50% of your benefits. Beyond these thresholds, you might consider taxing up to 85% of your benefits. In addition to federal taxes, you may be taxed on state-level Social Security income. There are 13 states that impose varying degrees of benefits. 3. Stingy increases Social security beneficiaries are entitled to an annual cost of living adjustment (COLA). But these increases are not always very attractive. In the past 12 years, there have been three years where seniors have not received a raise at all. And over the past two years, COLAs have averaged just 1.45%. Because Social Security does such a poor job of keeping up with inflation, it’s important to have a source of income other than these benefits – ideally, one with the potential to grow over time. Some surprises are pleasant, like the retirement party that your colleagues have in store for you. Others, however, can be dangerous and the above items fall into this category. The solution? Learn (a lot) about Social Security as you plan in your later years. Knowing how the program works could save you a world of financial stress later in life.







