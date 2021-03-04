US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve air dispute





The administration of former US President Donald Trumps slapped 2019 tariffs on $ 7.5 billion in European goods in retaliation for state support for Airbus. Britain has been targeted along with the other three Airbus stakeholders – Spain, France and Germany – for more fares than other countries. The EU retaliated with tariffs on up to $ 4 billion worth of US goods for subsidies to Boeing, but the UK offered the US an olive branch by announcing it would suspend the tariffs starting in January, an offer that President Joe Bidens' administration has now offered to reciprocate. This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced dispute settlement and begin to seriously address the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China, the joint statement said. Scottish whiskey distillers – the UK's largest food and drink export last year applauded the news that the 25% tariff would be reduced to zero. Scotch exports to the United States have fallen by a third since tariffs were imposed 16 months earlier, costing the industry more than half a billion pounds, the Scotch Whiskey Association said . The suspension of these tariffs resulting from a transatlantic trade dispute that had nothing to do with us and a return to duty-free trade with the United States means that livelihoods and communities across Scotland will be protected, said business group CEO Karen Betts. Scottish cashmere producers, pig farmers and cheese makers in Stilton will also benefit from the tariff suspension, the UK Department for International Trade has said.

