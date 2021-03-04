Transparency notification received from The Capital Group Brussels Stock Exchange: GLPG





Mechelen, Belgium; March 3, 2021; 10:15 p.m. CET; regulated information Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) has received a new transparency notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc. In accordance with Belgian legislation on transparency1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on February 26, 2021 from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., which indicated that it held 9.91% of the 65,411,767 Galapagos shares outstanding. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. thus crossed the 10% threshold of Galapagos voting rights by disposing of voting securities on February 22, 2021. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website. About Capital Group

Capital Group controls Capital Bank & Trust Company and Capital Research & Management Company through its direct subsidiary Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), controls four investment management companies CGII (Capital International, Inc .; Capital International Limited, Capital International Srl; and Capital International KK), which hold a total of 6,483,973 voting rights in Galapagos, consisting of ordinary shares, which represents 9.91%. About the Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule drugs with new modes of action, several of which show promising results for patients and are currently at an advanced stage of development in several diseases. Our portfolio ranges from phase 3 to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs. More information at www.glpg.com . Contacts



Investors:

Elizabeth goodwin

VP Investor Relations

+1 781 460 1784 Sofie van gijsel

Senior Director of Investor Relations

+32485 19 14 15

[email protected] Media:

Carmen Vroonen

Global Head of Communications and Public Affairs

+32473824874 Anna gibbins

Senior Director of Therapeutic Areas Communications

+44 7717 801900

[email protected] 1 Belgian law of 2 May 2007 relating to the disclosure of significant holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

