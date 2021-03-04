T-Mobile Brings New Enterprise Unlimited Internet Packages to Businesses for Home Offices

Angela Lang / CNET



A week after introduction of a new Magenta Max consumer plan with truly unlimited 4G and 5G data, T-Mobile is revamping its business pitch. The country’s second-largest operator on Thursday presented new offerings, which are part of what it calls T-Mobile WFX, which it hopes will help lure business and government contracts away from rivals. AT&T and Verizon, whether employees are traveling or are stuck at home.

The first is perhaps the most traditional. Called Enterprise Unlimited, the operator is offering businesses a new unlimited 5G plan designed to replace any pooled or shared data plans that businesses get from other carriers. There isn’t even a fixed price for the new offering with Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s executive vice president for business, telling CNET his company will ‘match or beat’ the rates businesses pay to its competitors .

“What we’ll do is we’ll work with a company, we’ll see what they’re paying for their common and shared plans, and we’ll match or beat that rate with this T-Mobile unlimited 5G plan,” Katz says.

There is no requirement for a minimum number of lines and the plan will also include 10 GB of high speed hotspot data. An hour of GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi (per flight) is also included, as is 5GB of high-speed data when traveling within Canada and Mexico, and international texting and data in over 210 countries, though data speeds are much slower. , 2G speeds (128 kbps).

Although it allows unlimited data in the US, if you use more than 50GB of data in a month, you could be slowed down during a period of congestion. Katz says this only happens in “unique circumstances” when someone above that level of data is in a congested area at a busy hour.

If you want truly unlimited data without worrying about your phone data slowing down, you can upgrade a line to the Max version for an additional fee. The operator also offers a new suite of business-focused tools that can be combined with Enterprise Unlimited which it calls T-Mobile Collaborate.

The suite, which is part of a team with a company called Dialpad, replaces a traditional business phone system along with HD video and voice conferencing. Dialpad’s software can also integrate with existing services, including G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, and Slack.

The Enterprise Unlimited offer will be available from March 5 for small, medium and large businesses as well as government agencies and first responders, although for the latter, the carrier is still pushing its Connecting Heroes program which offers a free service to first responders. Those looking for the bundle of wireless services with T-Mobile Collaborate tools will be able to get it starting March 22 for $ 37 per line.

A game for the home office

Rick Broida / CNET



In addition to the new wireless plan, with the pandemic’s work-from-home effects likely to linger, T-Mobile is trying to become an internet alternative for businesses whose employees are now stranded at home.

Called T-Mobile Home Office Internet, the operator officially enters the world of home broadband with $ 90 per month, for each user service that connects to its 4G and 5G networks. Unlike some traditional internet providers, Katz claims there are no data limits or thresholds where internet speeds would be slowed down.

The goal, however, is not to replace an employee’s usual home internet connection that is shared with their family, but to provide a dedicated internet connection to ensure better connectivity without having to compete for bandwidth with them. other household members Zoom, games or streaming. The home Internet offer for consumers remains ongoing, and Katz says a family could have the two services together.

To stay focused on work, T-Mobile will have content filtering on the service enabled by default which will block sites for games, gambling, porn and even Netflix because this service is “designed for work.” “. Businesses that want to whitelist certain websites and apps – or block others – will be able to work with T-Mobile to do so.

With his home Internet pilot for consumers, T-Mobile offers download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. Although Katz does not give a target speed for the home office internet, he does say the operator will work with businesses to ensure their employees are able to get a powerful T-Mobile service capable of handle tasks such as video calls before. it provides the router.

If the employee’s home address does not receive a strong enough signal, it will not provide service.

The router will be preconfigured by T-Mobile to facilitate employee setup through an app on your phone. Available March 22, Katz says the company will be available to 60 million homes across the continental United States and Hawaii to begin with, with plans to expand that number “year round” then. that it continues to develop its 5G networks.