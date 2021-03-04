Protection of Retirement Savers and Ordinary Investors Act

With several states proposing proposals to tax the financial transactions of savers and investors who don’t even live in their states, some members of Congress see an interstate trade issue worthy of a federal response. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) and Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) have reintroduced a bill, the Protecting Retirement Savers and Everyday Investors Act, first proposed last year to limit the ability of state governments to levy financial transaction taxes (FTTs).

State lawmakers in various states are considering FTTs at the state level by taxing data processing or stock exchanges, or by taxing the merchant who buys and sells financial products. This could result in multiple taxes being levied on the same transaction (depending on the individual transaction and state tax design), and would certainly result in investment taxes from individuals who do not live in the taxing state. Imagine a California investor buying shares on the New York Stock Exchange, processing the transaction in a New Jersey data center. Imagine the cumulative levies incurred on a single transaction if California levies an FTT on the individual merchant, New York levies a tax on the exchange, and New Jersey levies a tax on the processing of data.

This worst-case scenario, illustrated below, would be avoided if Congress passed federal legislation, such as the Retirement Savers and Daily Investors Protection Act, which would prohibit states from levying an FTT on residents of other states. . It would do this by preventing states from levying a tax on industry participants based on the volume or value of transactions. In other words, this bill would, if passed, ban FTTs from taxing intermediaries like stock exchanges or data processing facilities that out-of-state investors rely on. This would leave states with only one option: to tax their own residents or businesses on their investments. Such a tax still wouldn’t make sense, but it’s rightly a state decision, as states that levy taxes on out-of-state investor transactions urge a federal response.

Taxing stock exchanges and data processing is a way of exporting the tax burden since the vast majority of transactions carried out on these exchanges, and processed on these servers, are carried out on behalf of residents of other states. Policymakers are encouraged to export tax burdens, as this avoids the political pressure involved when levying new taxes on voters. Limiting tax exports is a wise policy, as taxpayers of exported tax burdens usually have no say in the tax.

Federal lawmakers have considered imposing a national FTT, the idea sparking renewed interest after the events of January, when retail investors banded together to trade GameStop shares, resulting in a surge in value at the start and a drop soon after. On the surface, a federal FTT and a state FTT share many of the same problems: they increase transaction costs, reduce trading volumes, decrease liquidity, decrease asset values, and could potentially increase volatility. These problems are inherent in the design of an FTT at all levels.

However, state-level FTTs may run into additional problems because it is much easier to avoid a state tax than a federal tax. As a result, states that implement an FTT risk causing real harm to their economies without generating much revenue. For example, in the case of New Jersey, the proposal is to levy a tax on transactions using an electronic infrastructure located in the state. This would capture many of New York City’s major exchanges as they use New Jersey-based data centers. These exchanges would either move their data centers or absorb the tax and pass it on to merchants. The tax could be avoided if those servers were moved elsewhere, or if some of the transactions were moved to other exchanges, such as the Chicago Stock Exchange. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ could simply respond by using servers outside of New Jersey, depriving the state of all revenue associated with the tax.

In New York, some lawmakers have offers revive an existing tax (an FTT technically on the books that has been fully remitted since 1981), the rate of which can reach 5 cents per share (1.25 cents for shares valued at less than $ 5). Such a tax presents the same risk as a data processing tax, as a New York tax would fall on New York-based exchanges, which could relocate to avoid the tax. This would be much more important than moving servers out of New Jersey, as it would weaken New York’s vital financial services industry. Certain jobs would undoubtedly follow the exchanges; others could take advantage of geographic flexibility with better technology and a more remote and work-friendly era to move to another location where taxes and the cost of living are lower. And even with all the transactions still being done in New York, such a tax could see some investors turning to instruments with similar exposure, such as derivatives, which are not included in the tax base.

States that implement FTTs expect to generate significant revenues, but the uncertainties surrounding such revenues are significant, even at the federal level. A estimate by Urban Institute economist James Nunns suggest that a 0.5% federal FTT on stocks would reduce stock transactions by as much as 85.1%. Since it’s easier to avoid a state FTT than a federal one, the drop in volume can be even larger for states, generating revenues well below expectations. Moreover, the reduction in volume does not only affect the income received from the TTF; it would also offset part of this revenue by lowering state tax revenue on capital gains.

An FTT is likely to have considerable negative effects on financial markets, but two or three simultaneous withdrawals would almost certainly have a negative impact on the efficiency of financial markets and their ability to provide a return on investment to savers, to allocate funds. corporate and government capital and promote risk management. The impact on financial markets would not only be felt by high net worth investors; it would impact regular retirement savings, retail investors and pension plans. In 2003, New York Citys Independent Budget Office estimated that an FTT at half the rate proposed last year would result in a loss of $ 45 billion to government pension funds.

States would be well advised to avoid financial transaction taxes, but the federal government has no say in whether a state wishes to impose such taxes on its own residents. However, federal lawmakers have the opportunity to prevent the unfair and economically damaging taxation of non-residents by the state by limiting the ability of states to tax the trades of people who do not even live there, as would the Retirement Savers and Daily Investors Protection Act.