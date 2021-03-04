Why Vroom Stock Sank Today





What happened Online auto retailer actions Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) fell sharply on Thursday after Wednesday night’s earnings report. As of 11:45 a.m. EST, stocks were down 25%. So what Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the bell on Wednesday, and its net loss of $ 60.7 million was 42% more than it had lost during the period of the previous year. The adjusted net loss of $ 0.44 per share was also higher than the $ 0.37 analysts expected of comparable losses, according to FactSet. The company’s total revenue, however, exceeded expectations, at $ 405.8 million. Now what Vroom increased the total number of units sold on its e-commerce platform by 74% in the fourth quarter and 82% for the year, compared to auto sales in 2019. The company increased its marketing spend, which has contributed to an increase of over 26% in the number of unique monthly online users. The company said the increase in unit sales was also due to increased demand and higher inventory levels. However, gross profit per unit fell 12.5% ​​in the fourth quarter. Vroom said he expects “triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-commerce unit sales” for 2021. That sounds good at first, but investors are likely focusing on the market. lack of profitability. E-commerce unit sales accounted for over 70% of total fourth-quarter sales, and forecasts for 2021 also suggest that gross profit per unit from those sales will be lower halfway from the fourth quarter of 2020. Vroom currently has a market cap of $ 4.4 billion, even after today’s decline, and investors are looking to improve profitability to justify that.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos