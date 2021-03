Red Conger receives Ben F. Dickerson III Award Toronto Stock Exchange: TECK.A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (Teck) is pleased to announce that Harry Red Conger, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, received the Ben F. Dickerson III Award from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in recognition of his professionalism and contribution to the mining industry. The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration is pleased to recognize Red Congers’ outstanding contributions to the mining industry through the prestigious Ben F. Dickerson III Award, said Brad Dunn, Chair of the SME Ben F. Dickerson Award Committee. Red has clearly demonstrated the spirit of this award, through a career that has advanced our common knowledge of mining best practices, and his efforts have set a higher standard that we must all follow. On behalf of Teck, I would like to congratulate Red Conger on receiving the Ben F. Dickerson III Award, said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. Red has exemplified excellence throughout his career with a proven track record of major project execution, operational excellence and strong financial performance, and we were fortunate to have him join our team in 2020. . Red conger has spent over 40 years in the mining industry and is recognized as a leader in safety, change management and production efficiency. As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, he is responsible for Tecks’ mining and metallurgical operations, projects and joint ventures, focusing on the execution of the Tecks Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project currently under construction in Chile. Established in 1987, the Ben F. Dickerson III Award is presented at the annual SME conference. More information is available at smenet.org. About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company engaged in responsible mining and mining development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steel coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Based in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources. Investor contact:

Fraser phillips

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

[email protected] Teck media contact:

Chris Stannell

Public relations manager

604.699.4368

[email protected]







