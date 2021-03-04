Walmart announces it will invest $ 350 billion in manufacturing in the United States





A Walmart store sign can be seen from Route 28 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Derry, NH (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) Walmart on Wednesday announced its goal of investing $ 350 billion in “the future of American manufacturing” over the next 10 years. The Bentonville-based retailer said in a company press release that he estimates that this spending will support more than 750,000 new jobs in the United States. Manufacturing in the United States really matters, said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, who made the announcement at Techtronic Industries (TTI) in Anderson, SC. It matters to our suppliers, to contractors and to the environment. This is important to our customers over 85% of whom said it was important for us to offer products made or assembled in the United States.And most importantly, because of the jobs it brings, it matters to American communities and the people who live there. . According to the Walmart statement, the company has identified six priority categories on which to focus its investments: plastics; small electrical appliances; food preparation; pharmaceutical and medical supplies; and goods not intended for resale (GNFR). Retailer estimates commitment could lead to a reduction of up to 100 million metric tonnes of CO 2 emissions avoided by sourcing closer to customers. Oklahoma Church buys and cancels $ 3.8 million in medical debt

Walmart also announced the launch of a new concept called “American Lighthouses,” which the company says aims to support manufacturing in the United States in a sustainable and long-term fashion. The retailer said it plans to unite “key stakeholders” in specific regions of the country to identify and overcome barriers to US production. The lighthouses will bring together participants from the supplier community, including manufacturers and NGOs, as well as other representatives from academia, government and local economic development groups. In 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to invest $ 250 billion in products made, grown or assembled in America. The company says it is on track to deliver on that commitment and build on it with Wednesday’s announcement.



