OSCR begins trading on NYSE





The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) today, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, as it celebrates its IPO. NYSE Shares of Oscar Health closed down 10.7% after the company went public on Wednesday. The stock started trading at $ 36 a share and closed at $ 34.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. Oscar had valued his shares at $ 39 each, above his target range of $ 36 to $ 38. At $ 36 per share, its market cap is approximately $ 7.1 billion. Oscar uses a mix of technology, supplier partnerships and member experience to try to make health insurance pricing clearer for patients, while giving physicians more flexible payment models. Joshua Kushner, brother of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, CEO Mario Schlosser and Kevin Nazemi (who are no longer with the company) founded the New York-based company in 2012. The company stated in its deposit to make public that it has 529,000 members in 18 states. He competes with healthcare giants such as UnitedHealth and CVS Health’s Aetna, but previously told CNBC he believes he can be successful with a focus on customer service and technology. Oscar Health, Inc. co-founders Mario Schlosser and Josh Kushner ring the opening bell. NYSE Oscar’s debut in the market reflects strong interest in virtual health companies, as Americans seek alternatives to more traditional physical care. “Covid, in my opinion, has had an accelerated impact by shifting the health system towards what is consumerization, towards what is virtual and towards what is more risk sharing with providers and payers,” said Schlosser told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” before the company’s first exchange. “Oscar, we kind of designed the company to be at the forefront of those three things.” Despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has boosted the activity of a number of healthcare companies, Oscar’s net loss extended to $ 406.8 million in 2020, from $ 261.2 million dollars in 2019. Its investors include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, parent company of Google Alphabet, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst and Fidelity. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company and Wells Fargo led the offer. Oscar is a four-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, recently ranked 12th in 2018. It trades under the symbol OSCR. Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

