Ford’s Mustang Mach-E eats away Tesla sales in the United States

Tesla begins to lose market share among U.S. electric vehicle buyers and Ford Mustang Mach-E seems to be the beneficiary.

Morgan Stanley’s analysis shows that Tesla’s share in the U.S. Electric Vehicle Market fell to 69% in February, from 81% a year ago.

Tesla sales in the United States are still on the rise, according to this analysis, due to the increased appetite of U.S. car buyers for electric vehicles. Morgan Stanley estimates that industry-wide U.S. electric vehicle sales rose 34% in February, compared to a year earlier, even as sales of traditional internal combustion engine vehicles fell 5.4%, according to the analysis.

Tesla only reports quarterly global sales, not monthly or US sales like many other automakers do. Tesla likely enjoyed a 5.4% gain in US sales in February, according to Morgan Stanley analysis.

The new electric offers of traditional automakers, their combined sales of electric vehicles in the United States more than doubled to 9,527 vehicles. And the Ford Mach-E, who won SUV of the year honors this year and began deliveries at the end of January, accounted for 3,739 February sales, according to Ford figures.

“Mach-E represented nearly 100% of [Tesla] loss of shares, ”said Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley auto analyst, in a note earlier this week.

Other experts said they also believe Tesla is losing some of its share of the electric vehicle market.

“We’ve been expecting this for some time,” said Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at AutoTrader. “Tesla was the only game in town. It’s no longer the case now. We expect Tesla’s sales to increase as the market grows, but there will also be theft of Tesla’s market share. “

A Ford spokesperson would not comment directly on Morgan Stanley’s analysis. The company said 70% of Mach-E buyers were new to Ford, making the car much more valuable to the automaker. More than 20% of Mach-E sales have been made in California, where Tesla is particularly popular.

Tesla faces competition from automakers such as Porsche, BMW, Audi and Jaguar for its Model S luxury sedan and Model X SUV, as well as competition from Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, Nissan and now Ford for its Cheaper Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.

But the Model 3 and Model Y are now the mainstay of Tesla’s sales, accounting for around 90% of its global sales in the fourth quarter.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Morgan Stanley’s analysis.

Tesla has already fallen behind Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest automaker, in sales of electric vehicles in many European markets, including Norway, where electric vehicles are now the main majority of new vehicle sales.

And it faces new competition from General Motors, which has just launched a compact SUV version of its American EV, the Chevrolet Bolt. The EUV bolt will go on sale in early summer, along with a new version of the current Bolt sedan. Both will be price below model 3 and model Y.

And that’s just the start of a wave of new electric vehicles promised by mainstream automakers in the years to come. Volvo announced this week that it will offer only electric vehicles by 2030, while Ford said it would only sell electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030. GM has said it expects only sell emission-free vehicles by 2035.

The aggressive targets on electric vehicles are driven both by stricter environmental regulations around the world and by buyers’ growing appetite for electric vehicles.

And although EVs are now more expensive to build than comparable gasoline engines, improvements in economies of scale will likely reduce the cost of parts, including large batteries, which it’s cheaper and therefore more profitable to build EVs. Electric vehicles have fewer moving parts and, according to a Ford estimate, require 30% fewer man-hours to assemble than traditional cars.