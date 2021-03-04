Maybe the Square-Tidal deal is all about creating NFT Jay-Zs

Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by … [+] Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation) Getty Images for Roc Nation



A few weeks ago, Jack Dorsey, the billionaire CEO of Square

and Twitter, announced a new cryptocurrency initiative and somewhat surprising partner. He would donate 500 Bitcoins, worth around $ 24 million, to form a new endowment to support companies working on Bitcoin-based technology. It would be called trust and would distribute its first funds to companies in Africa and India. Joining him in the donation would be his friend Jay-Z, the billionaire rapper.

Perhaps the Endowment won’t be the only crypto project the pair will work on together.

Square buys Tidal music streaming service Jay-Z for $ 450 million. It’s a bit of a bargain-hunting affair for Square: Tidal struggled to get stuck in an industry dominated by Spotify, Pandora and Apple

, and its latest valuation is 25% over what Sprint

valued the company in 2017 when it bought a third party, a pretty clear sign that Tidal broke its promise.

What can a Square and Tidal combination offer artists that a standalone Tidal couldn’t? In a series of tweets announcing the purchase, Dorsey was actually pretty blunt about it. The new Tidel would focus on finding new ways for artists to support their work. Jay-Z was just as outspoken. I have said from the start that TIDAL is more than music streaming, he wrote on Twitter, and six years later it has remained a platform that supports artists.

So we know Dorsey and Jay-Z need to revitalize Tidals’ fortunes, and we know they realize their streaming technology isn’t a game-changer. Instead, it’s obvious they’ll try to jumpstart Tidal by working to ensure that artists on its platform are paid more and paid differently.

If only there was a way to do it using sophisticated financial technology, precisely the Dorsey and Jay-Z guy might find it particularly interesting …

And that’s how the world could end up with the NFT Jay-Zs.

An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a booming type of crypto-asset that attracts all kinds of performers. For them, NFTs are the manna of a coded paradise. These tokens allow them to sell digital media, maybe an illustration, maybe an entire album at prices never before possible and also reap a reduction in secondary sales. They can do this without giving up a lick to an agent, lawyer or record company.

Musicians are at the forefront of the boom. (And it’s undeniably a boom: nearly $ 50 million of those NFTs are traded hands every week, roughly $ 180 million in the past two months.) One day ago, the Kings of Leon group ad they were planning to release a new album as part of an NFT sale, which no other artist did. And three days earlier, electronic dance music star 3LAU had completed an $ 11.7 million NFT auction, the largest token sale to date. He sold a variety of different types of NFT, some of which included access to new songs and digital copies of his 2017 Ultraviolet album.

A NFT musician can do a number of things: sell an album, drop a single, or close a more complicated deal, maybe sell some of the future income for immediate investment. Maybe Jay-Z makes one himself. Maybe he sticks to showing other artists the technology.

Why buy an NFT? Imagine you are a fan and want to invest in music, explains 3LAU. Maybe you find an artist you love before everyone else and you can invest in their music like an NFT might let someone do, and then you invested in The Weeknd before The Weeknd did. explodes. Suddenly you are also ready for the ride.

3LAU predicts that something like this will happen in the next five to ten years. It’s inevitable.

Pair Dorsey and Jay-Z, and maybe it’ll come a lot sooner.