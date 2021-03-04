Business
Maybe the Square-Tidal deal is all about creating NFT Jay-Zs
A few weeks ago, Jack Dorsey, the billionaire CEO of Square
Perhaps the Endowment won’t be the only crypto project the pair will work on together.
Square buys Tidal music streaming service Jay-Z for $ 450 million. It’s a bit of a bargain-hunting affair for Square: Tidal struggled to get stuck in an industry dominated by Spotify, Pandora and Apple
What can a Square and Tidal combination offer artists that a standalone Tidal couldn’t? In a series of tweets announcing the purchase, Dorsey was actually pretty blunt about it. The new Tidel would focus on finding new ways for artists to support their work. Jay-Z was just as outspoken. I have said from the start that TIDAL is more than music streaming, he wrote on Twitter, and six years later it has remained a platform that supports artists.
So we know Dorsey and Jay-Z need to revitalize Tidals’ fortunes, and we know they realize their streaming technology isn’t a game-changer. Instead, it’s obvious they’ll try to jumpstart Tidal by working to ensure that artists on its platform are paid more and paid differently.
If only there was a way to do it using sophisticated financial technology, precisely the Dorsey and Jay-Z guy might find it particularly interesting …
And that’s how the world could end up with the NFT Jay-Zs.
An NFT, or a non-fungible token, is a booming type of crypto-asset that attracts all kinds of performers. For them, NFTs are the manna of a coded paradise. These tokens allow them to sell digital media, maybe an illustration, maybe an entire album at prices never before possible and also reap a reduction in secondary sales. They can do this without giving up a lick to an agent, lawyer or record company.
Musicians are at the forefront of the boom. (And it’s undeniably a boom: nearly $ 50 million of those NFTs are traded hands every week, roughly $ 180 million in the past two months.) One day ago, the Kings of Leon group ad they were planning to release a new album as part of an NFT sale, which no other artist did. And three days earlier, electronic dance music star 3LAU had completed an $ 11.7 million NFT auction, the largest token sale to date. He sold a variety of different types of NFT, some of which included access to new songs and digital copies of his 2017 Ultraviolet album.
A NFT musician can do a number of things: sell an album, drop a single, or close a more complicated deal, maybe sell some of the future income for immediate investment. Maybe Jay-Z makes one himself. Maybe he sticks to showing other artists the technology.
Why buy an NFT? Imagine you are a fan and want to invest in music, explains 3LAU. Maybe you find an artist you love before everyone else and you can invest in their music like an NFT might let someone do, and then you invested in The Weeknd before The Weeknd did. explodes. Suddenly you are also ready for the ride.
3LAU predicts that something like this will happen in the next five to ten years. It’s inevitable.
Pair Dorsey and Jay-Z, and maybe it’ll come a lot sooner.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]