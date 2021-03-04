Why Marvell’s stock fell 12% even though earnings were strong

Posted a respectable batch of quarterly results Wednesday night, as executives signaled the future strength of its chips for large-scale data processing and 5G wireless technology.
But that was not enough to appeal to investors. Marvell shares (ticker: MRVL) plunged 12% to close at $ 40.10 on Thursday, dragged down in part by a large pullback in tech stocks.
Global demand has been high for chips for products ranging from video game consoles to automobiles, so expectations for the latest round of quarterly results have been high.
Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer wrote in a client note that the company’s results were better than the stock market reaction implied. Pitzer said that while Marvells’ financial forecast indicated that revenue for the current quarter will be flat compared to the prior year period, Marvell said he expects its network segment to grow by 10%. Chip supply issues have obscured the company’s long-term opportunities in hyperscale computing, 5G, and auto sales.
Marvell CEO Matt Murphy addressed the chip shortage directly on a conference call Wednesday night. He told investors that one of the bottlenecks to ramping up production was the packaging needed to finish the chips. Manufacturing capacity with third-party factories is scarce, so the company secures its production capacity for longer periods than usual and passes some of the costs on to customers, he said.
The high demand that contributed to the chip shortage, Murphy said, is not expected to go away anytime soon.
From our perspective, the increased demand we are seeing for our 5G, cloud and automotive products appears to be closely tied to the long-term, secular growth drivers present in these end markets, Murphy said on the earnings call. . This, combined with the single source nature of most of our design gains, would suggest that most of the demand that we are unable to meet in the short term is not perishable.
Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis noted that the company’s hyperscale data center business has shifted from providing chips used to move and store data to producing ones that actually process data. According to Lipacis, the hyperscale data center processor design will give the company an excellent overview of the products it could offer for a diverse range of data centers.
Last year, Marvell announced plans to buy Inphi (IPHI), which makes optical components and data center chips, for $ 10 billion. This acquisition will allow Marvell to link its processors to optical transceivers, which will speed up the transfer of data in and out of a chip.
Lipacis wrote in the note that he suspected companies looking to compete with Amazon Web Services,
Amazon.com
s (AMZN), the cloud computing division, are turning to Marvell chips. Amazon uses internally designed chips for hyperscale applications, which has kept it ahead of its competition.
Marvell stock rose 80% over the past year, with the PHLX Semiconductor index rising 58%. The S&P 500 Index gained 22% over the same period.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos