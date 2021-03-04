Why Marvell’s stock fell 12% even though earnings were strong

Text size





By most measures,



Marvell Technology Group



Posted a respectable batch of quarterly results Wednesday night, as executives signaled the future strength of its chips for large-scale data processing and 5G wireless technology.

But that was not enough to appeal to investors. Marvell shares (ticker: MRVL) plunged 12% to close at $ 40.10 on Thursday, dragged down in part by a large pullback in tech stocks.

Global demand has been high for chips for products ranging from video game consoles to automobiles, so expectations for the latest round of quarterly results have been high.

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer wrote in a client note that the company’s results were better than the stock market reaction implied. Pitzer said that while Marvells’ financial forecast indicated that revenue for the current quarter will be flat compared to the prior year period, Marvell said he expects its network segment to grow by 10%. Chip supply issues have obscured the company’s long-term opportunities in hyperscale computing, 5G, and auto sales.

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy addressed the chip shortage directly on a conference call Wednesday night. He told investors that one of the bottlenecks to ramping up production was the packaging needed to finish the chips. Manufacturing capacity with third-party factories is scarce, so the company secures its production capacity for longer periods than usual and passes some of the costs on to customers, he said.

The high demand that contributed to the chip shortage, Murphy said, is not expected to go away anytime soon.

From our perspective, the increased demand we are seeing for our 5G, cloud and automotive products appears to be closely tied to the long-term, secular growth drivers present in these end markets, Murphy said on the earnings call. . This, combined with the single source nature of most of our design gains, would suggest that most of the demand that we are unable to meet in the short term is not perishable.

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis noted that the company’s hyperscale data center business has shifted from providing chips used to move and store data to producing ones that actually process data. According to Lipacis, the hyperscale data center processor design will give the company an excellent overview of the products it could offer for a diverse range of data centers.

Last year, Marvell announced plans to buy Inphi (IPHI), which makes optical components and data center chips, for $ 10 billion. This acquisition will allow Marvell to link its processors to optical transceivers, which will speed up the transfer of data in and out of a chip.

Lipacis wrote in the note that he suspected companies looking to compete with Amazon Web Services,



Amazon.com



s (AMZN), the cloud computing division, are turning to Marvell chips. Amazon uses internally designed chips for hyperscale applications, which has kept it ahead of its competition.

Marvell stock rose 80% over the past year, with the PHLX Semiconductor index rising 58%. The S&P 500 Index gained 22% over the same period.

