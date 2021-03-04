Gap sales not estimated due to pandemic closures and restrictions





Gap Inc. announced Thursday night that its sales fell 5% in the quarter that included the holidays, citing international store closings and US stay-at-home restrictions. Gap GPS

said fourth-quarter revenue fell to $ 4.42 billion from $ 4.67 billion in the previous year’s quarter. The San Francisco-based company, however, posted a profit, posting a fourth-quarter net income of $ 234 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with a loss of $ 184 million, or 49 cents per share, in the period last year. Gap said its earnings included 45 cents per share for one-time tax benefits and 12 cents per share in impairment charges related to its Intermix business. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the retailer to post adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share on sales of $ 4.66 billion. Gap chief executive Sonia Syngal said in a statement that the company has managed to gain market share despite one of the most difficult years in its history, highlighting its $ 6 billion in online sales for the year, an increase of 54%. Online sales accounted for 45% of total sales, up from 25% in 2019, the company said. Results were mixed across the various brands of Gaps: Net sales increased 5% at Old Navy and 29% at Athleta, while net sales fell 19% at Gap and 27% at Banana Republic. Same store sales increased 7% at Old Navy and 26% at Athleta, and decreased 6% at Gap and 22% at Banana Republic. For the full year, Gap had revenue of $ 13.8 billion, up from $ 16.38 billion in 2019. The company lost $ 665 million in 2020, or 1.78 billion dollar per share, compared to net income of $ 351 million, or 93 cents per share, the year before. . Analysts expected a loss of $ 2.21 per share on revenue of $ 14 billion. Gap’s stock fell early in extended trading, but rose nearly 2.5% at around 5 p.m. EST. They fell 1.75% in regular session to close at $ 25.30. Gap shares have gained around 75% in the past 12 months, compared to gains of around 20% for the S&P 500 SPX Index.

