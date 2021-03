Apellis joins growing number of biopharmas dropping failed Covid-19 program after early flop

The global pandemic has sparked a frenzy of R&D activity as biotechs around the world scrambled to see if they could come up with a new drug or vaccine to help fight. But even as mRNA stars highlight the El Dorado marketplace open to high-performing teams, the failures are starting to pile up. Thursday afternoon it was Apellis’ $ APLS turn to deep-six a new drug. Biotechnology reports that their C3 APL-9 therapy had failed to move the needle on mortality when combined with standard of care, compared to SOC alone. Apellis had high hopes that their own special land of pipeline activity could play a big role in helping the most seriously ill patients. Their first review of the theory showed that complement activation was overwhelmed when some people were infected. But their Phase I / II failed to confirm the link and now they are moving away. Lukas Scheibler The failure of a whole wave of drugs shouldn’t have been unexpected, given the high rate of flops in general. GSK / Vir was one of the latest casualties, with Merck representing one of the biggest failures with both a vaccine and an antibody that will now have to come back in a new study after regulators shake their heads on the former. A host of reused drugs like Kevzara also failed to make the cut. Look for much, much more to come. In this case, Apellis started with pegcetacoplan (APL-2), their main drug, and then made a makeover for acute use, with a lower molecular weight and a shorter half-life. “We initiated the clinical development of APL-9 in patients with severe COVID-19 because we believed that complement deregulation may play a key role in disease mortality. We felt responsible for whether workforce control could help save lives during this devastating pandemic, ”said Lukas Scheibler, chief innovation officer at Apellis. For an overview of all Endpoints News coronavirus stories, check out our special news channel.

