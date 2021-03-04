What you really need to know

David Portnoy, face of the ETF $ BUZZ Getty Images



Finance alone was the engine of the markets. This is no longer the case.

This week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced the launch of VanEcks Social Sentiment ETFits: the BUZZan index fund investing in the top 75 large-cap stocks based on whether there is positive sentiment for those stocks on social networks.

Financial performance originally informed a company’s online favorability, but now it’s the other way around. As we’ve seen with Reddit and r / WallStreetBets, online favorability can now inform stock earnings.

Leveraging cultural intelligence through alternative data sources to paint a more complete picture of a business is strategic and represents a significant opportunity as will Portnoys ETFs. But relying solely on social sentiment is controversial.

For anyone familiar with consumer research or branding, social listening is standard practice. Theres an integer industry tools there. By analyzing millions of social media posts, a brand can learn about their current reputation or how their last campaign changed their preference. TV shows and politicians also use this practice. Instant snapshots of what the public is saying about you online are invaluable in informing your next move.

How it works? When a number of consumers start using negative words along with your brand name, the software retrieves it. You can even filter the data and view changes in sentiment based on the age, gender or geography of posters on social media, as well as in real time.

But what you gain in scale you can lose subtly.

Today’s most impressive AI still fails at times to determine linguistic nuances, sarcasm and irony, all literary devices frequently used on social media and especially among young male-oriented investors. Consider the fact that humans forever struggle with this interpretation.

For example, by analyzing the current social sentiment around the BUZZ ETF itself, a leading social sentiment tool determines f-cking moon (a common phrase) as negative…although it actually means the opposite (i.e. this stock will continue to rise until it reaches the moon).

Feeling of +10 000 social media posts about “$ BUZZ ETF” between 02/26/2021 and 3/4/2021 Matt Klein via NetBase Quid



Investors should be aware that there are no details on the natural language processing of ETFs, which makes it impossible to know how he could categorize such a loaded sentence. A potential slippage like the one above can determine whether a stock is bought or not, and whether an investor wins or loses money or not.

According to To Jamie Wise, CEO of Buzz Holdings and creator of the Index, We use broad social media sources, primarily Twitter and StockTwits.

Beyond the accuracy of the AI, what is also questionable are the sources themselves.

First, while privacy and security concerns remain a priority for social media users, platforms have started to better protect their content, preventing third parties like social sentiment tools from processing their data. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was a key factor here. Less and less content is made public for study. And as a result, a social sentiment tool is unable to scratch Each mention of a company on social networks, only those made available.

Second, social media sentiment is not always a fair representation of general public opinion. After all, you can only analyze social sentiment for those who choose to engage on Twitter, and those who actively share their opinions about a particular business. It is a fraction of a fraction. While this is the purpose of this ETF, it is worth noting the selective sample here. More than half of Twitter users do not have a college degree, and 92% of American tweets come from just 10% of users.

Portnoys ETF is on to something, but a more comprehensive cultural intelligence dataset may factor in top-down media sentiment; a larger and more representative sample; if the poster is currently valid A stock or not; and online search volume for a stock. Each entry can also be weighted accordingly. This battery is more complicated, but its robustness could reduce the risk.

Fox Business and Portnoy to confirm that BUZZ is not going to chase after volatile stocks like GameStop or AMC. The ETF will not try to manipulate the market either.

Unfortunately, we have to divide the hair between trying not to and not doing it.

While BUZZ continues to rely exclusively on social sentiment, and Portnoy continues to discuss actions with his 2.4 million followers on Twitter, then a feedback loop may occur.

While his collective feeling which are aggregated, a influential individual a figure like Portnoy can still influence, intentionally or not, the analyzed collective.

If BUZZ collects a few billion in assets, anyone who posts a social media post mentioning a ticker will understand that if they do it frequently and smart enough, they can get an index to stack their trade, said Dave Nadig, Chief Investment Officer and Head of ETF Trends Research and ETF Database. It becomes an indexing algorithm against an arms race on social media.

Just today #Stock market crash was all the rage on Twitter with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both falling. However, it is difficult to determine which came first.

Robert J. Shiller, the American economist and 2013 Nobel laureate spoke about what is called narrative economy for a while.

We need to integrate the contagion of narratives into economic theory. Otherwise, we remain blind to a very real, very palpable, and very important mechanism of economic change, as well as a crucial element in economic forecasting.

Shiller was talking about large-scale changes and narratives, but in today’s culture of inequality and rising uprisings, it is now possible to incorporate our own created stories.

Since Game Stop, the stock market narrative has taken a turn and with the power in the hands of the collective, the following developments will be historic.

Beware of the buyer.