Limited Time Welcome Bonus Delta SkyMiles Cards





American Express is bracing for the possibility for Americans to return to travel this summer by offering new Delta SkyMiles cardholders to U.S. consumers and businesses the opportunity to earn a limited-time welcome bonus and extend their StatusBoost benefits. Earning any of these welcome bonuses can help make business and vacation travel more affordable. Redeem Delta miles for flights, hotels and rental cars, or save them to your favorite cause throughSkyWish. Below, CNBC Select has full details on the new Delta Card offerings for consumers and businesses in the United States. Cards mentioned in this article: American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold Card American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar on all other qualifying purchases

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 04/28/2021)

Annual subscription $ 0 the first year, then $ 99

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $ 5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $ 2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 04/28/2021).

Earn 70,000 bonus miles after spending $ 2,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 04/28/2021). Old offer: Earn 35,000 bonus miles after spending $ 1,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months.

Earn 35,000 bonus miles after spending $ 1,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you double the number of miles, but you have to spend an additional $ 1,000 to earn them. With Status Boost, cardholders can accelerate their path to Medallion Status and earn MQMs throughout 2021. (Learn more about the extended benefits of SkyMiles.) American Express Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card American Express Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X Miles at restaurants around the world, including take out and delivery and in US supermarkets; 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 04/28/2021)

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 04/28/2021).

Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 04/28/2021). Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, get a $ 100 credit on your statement after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months.

Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, get a $ 100 credit on your statement after making a Delta purchase with your new card in the first three months. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you more than double the number of miles, but the required spend is $ 1,000 more than the old offer. You miss the $ 100 statement credit and 5,000 MQMs, but with a value of just under 1 cent per mile, the extra 50,000 miles make up for it. American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 3 Miles for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases made directly with Delta.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 5,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021)

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 5,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 4/28/2021).

Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 5,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 4/28/2021). Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification (MQM) miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification (MQM) miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you double the number of miles, but requires a higher spend ($ 5,000 vs. $ 3,000). Nonetheless, for frequent travelers who can easily meet these expenses, they could benefit from an additional 40,000 miles (valued at around 1 cent per mile). American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold Business Card American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold Business Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases, 2 miles per dollar spent on shipping to the United States and advertising in the United States in select media, 2 miles per dollar spent in restaurants, and 1 mile per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $ 50 statement credit after spending $ 2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

Annual subscription $ 0 the first year, then $ 99

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $ 50 statement credit after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021).

Earn 70,000 bonus miles and a $ 50 statement credit after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer expires 4/28/2021). Old offer: Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months.

Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you almost double the number of miles and the expenses required remain the same. With Status Boost, cardholders can accelerate their path to Medallion Status and earn MQMs throughout 2021. (Learn more about the extended benefits of SkyMiles.) Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on qualifying purchases made directly with Delta and on every qualifying dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on one-time qualifying purchases of $ 5,000 or more (or an additional half a point per dollar), up to an additional 50,000 miles per year. 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on other purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited time offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $ 100 statement credit after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends 4/28/21)

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $ 100 credit on your statement after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 4/28/2021).

Earn 90,000 bonus miles and a $ 100 credit on your statement after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months of opening your account (offer expires 4/28/2021). Old offer: Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, get a $ 100 credit on your statement after your first Delta purchase on your new card in the first three months.

Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, get a $ 100 credit on your statement after your first Delta purchase on your new card in the first three months. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you double the number of miles and the spending requirement remains the same. Unlike some of the SkyMiles cards, this offer retains its $ 100 statement credit, which is an added bonus. American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card On the secure American Express site Awards Earn 3 Miles for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases made directly with Delta

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM), and $ 200 statement credit after spending $ 5,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months (offer ends on 04/28/21)

Annual subscription

Intro APR

Regular APR 16.74% to 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed New offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM), and $ 200 statement credit after spending $ 5,000 in the first three months of opening your account (offer ends 28 / 04/21). Plus, with Status Boost, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) after spending $ 30,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. Throughout 2021, earn an additional 3,750 MQMs after making $ 30,000 in purchases (up to four times).

Earn 80,000 bonus miles, 20,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM), and $ 200 statement credit after spending $ 5,000 in the first three months of opening your account (offer ends 28 / 04/21). Plus, with Status Boost, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) after spending $ 30,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, up to four times per year. Throughout 2021, earn an additional 3,750 MQMs after making $ 30,000 in purchases (up to four times). Old offer: Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Earn 45,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. At the end of the line: The new offer earns you an additional 35,000 miles and double the MQMs compared to the previous offer, with only a $ 1,000 increase in minimum spend. For business travelers, this offer might be too good to ignore. Coming soon Select the offer of the week, highlighting a new financial product that can help you earn, save, or spend your money smarter. Register now. For pricing and fees for the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express card, click on here. For pricing and fees for the American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, click here. For pricing and fees for the American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold card, click here. For pricing and fees for the Delta SkyMiles Gold Business American Express Card, click here. For pricing and fees for the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business American Express card, click here. For pricing and fees for the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card, click here. Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, critiques or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial staff of CNBC Select and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.

