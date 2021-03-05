How Amgen’s Cancer Drug Acquisition Will Compare To Bristol Myers





Text size



Amgen hopes to increase its income in Asia. Courtesy of Amgen



As competition eats away at sales of franchise products like Neupogen, first-generation biotech company Amgen has strived to reinvent itself with new products and acquisitions. On Thursday morning, the company (ticker: AMGN) added to its anticancer pipeline with a $ 1.9 billion contract to acquire



Five Prime Therapeutics



(FPRX), a small company testing targeted therapy for stomach cancer. Investors in



Amgen



didn’t take much note. Amgen shares slipped 1% on Thursdays to close at $ 229.91, a day the



Nasdaq Composite



The index slipped 2%. But Amgens’ $ 38 stock offering for Five Prime was a substantial premium and Five Prime stock jumped 79% to end the day at $ 38. The investigational drug Five Primes, bemarituzumab, is well suited to other treatments for stomach cancer that Amgen is developing, Amgen chief financial officer Peter Griffiths said on a conference call Thursday. Stomach cancer is the third killer among cancers, and is particularly prevalent in Asia, where Amgen aims to increase revenue. The acquisition is expected to close in the June quarter. A Thursday afternoon memo by Raymond James analyst Dane Leone compared the performance of the phase 2 trial of bemarituzumab to a recently reported phase 3 trial of the



Bristol Myers Squibb



(BMY) produces Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for stomach cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration is giving Opdivo a fast-track review after the Bristols study showed that its drug lengthened survival by a few months, compared to chemotherapy alone. The phase 2 study of the drug Five Primes with chemotherapy blocked stomach cancer for a few months longer than chemotherapy alone. Amgen plans to start a Phase 3 trial and says the drug may also be effective against other solid tumors, such as lung cancer. Raymond James analyst expects the Bristol drug to become the standard treatment for cell receptor-induced stomach cancers Opdivo targets a global patient population of 45,000. Bemarituzumab Five Primes could be used for patients whose cancers are due to the different receptors targeted by this market of 13,500 patients, Leone estimates. The analyst expects more Amgen trades during 2021. He assigns the stock a Market Performer. Write to Bill Alpert at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos