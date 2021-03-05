Olmsted County vaccination rates more than double the state average





ROCHESTER, Minnesota (FOX 47) – Minnesota is claiming third place for COVID-19 vaccinations in the country this week. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday – the same day he hosted the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But vaccine distribution is a seemingly endless endeavor. Southeastern Minnesota is advancing, however. Senior health officials in Olmsted County provided an update on vaccine distribution in the county on Thursday. “We live in a state where the vaccine has been prioritized,” said Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs. Looking at the state’s vaccination percentage by population, nine percent of Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. In southeast Minnesota, that number reaches 13%. In Olmsted County, that number more than doubles the state average to 21%. Local health officials attribute this success to a number of different things. “I think this is really a great collaboration between the entities,” said Dr Abinash Vrik of the Mayo Clinic. “Whether it’s at the local, regional or state level to make this happen.” Of course, part of that success is simply knowing who lives in the Mediterranean city. “We’re going through this vaccine list a bit faster,” said Dr. Randy Hemann of Olmsted Medical Center. “Thanks to the work of public health and Mayo, people are getting vaccinated. So that’s a good sign.” After what doctors call “building an airplane while it flies,” the vaccination system is a little more polished. “I think our whole process has gotten a little smoother,” Dr Virk said. “And that we are able to give these vaccines quickly.” “We’re not staying in a rut and I think this helps us move forward quickly and with agility,” added Dr Hemann. “It’s not an easy logistical task. We are working feverishly behind the scenes to coordinate who gets the vaccine and where it goes and how to make it readily available,” Briggs said. “And you’re thinking about fairness and all that stuff while we’re doing this.” This feverish effort is underway – now, with a little more help. “The addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine helps release some pressure from the system,” Briggs said. “We still don’t have enough, but we have a little more vaccine on hand now.” The Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Medical Center continue to vaccinate the 65 and over age group. Briggs says that by the end of this week all educators in the county will have received a vaccine. What’s more, public health officials say the flu season has been reduced to almost nothing this year. Local leaders attribute the minimum flu to changes in community behavior, such as wearing masks and improving hand hygiene.

