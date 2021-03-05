Orange County takes grim milestone, surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths – CBS Los Angeles





SANTA ANA (CBSLA) Despite persistent good news on COVID-19 statistics, Orange County took an unfortunate milestone on Thursday when its coronavirus death toll surpassed 4,000. The county recorded 47 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,013 since the start of the pandemic. READ MORE: Poll: Los Angeles County Crime Victims Feel Criminal Justice System Has Failed Of the deaths reported Thursday, six were skilled residents of nursing homes and seven were residents of assisted living facilities, bringing the cumulative in those groups to 963 and 453, respectively. At the same time, on Thursday, the county reported 160 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases to 247,140. Hospitalization rates continued to decline. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose from 403 on Wednesday to 379, while the number of people in intensive care units rose from 107 on Wednesday to 97. “Our daily numbers are positive, so hopefully next week when the state releases its weekly tier list we’ll be in the red,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said. READ MORE: Inland Empire Family Busted For Extensive Sex Trafficking Ring Dr Clayton Chau, county health director and director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, expects the county to reach the red level by March 17, Holy Day. -Patrick. To reach the red level, the county must have a case rate per 100,000 population of 4 to 7, a positivity rate of 5% to 8%, and a health equity quartile rate of 5.3% to 8. %. The county’s test positivity rate improved to 3.9% from 5.4% last week, and the rate of cases adjusted per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag increased from 11.9 to 7.6. The positivity rate for the health equity quartile, which reflects rates in disadvantaged neighborhood hot spots, fell from 7% to 5%. This puts the positivity rates in orange and the case rate in purple. Under the red level, more businesses and organizations would be allowed to reopen. Retail stores could have half their capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums could reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as could movie theaters, gyms and restaurants. NO MORE NEWS: OC sheriff’s employee suspended in Capitol riot investigation (Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

