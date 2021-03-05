China sets economic growth target of over 6% this year





BEIJING A year after China was beaten by the coronavirus, the government on Friday promised a robust return to economic growth of more than 6%, a signal that China is ready to do what it takes to ensure that the second the world’s largest economy continues to function properly. This commitment is a positive sign for the global economy. This suggests that Beijing is ready to free up money to keep its economy booming rather than slowing down to deal with its ever-growing wave of debt. This means that the Chinese economy will continue to buy much of what the world makes, including iron ore and computer chips. China’s growth target comes as the virus has been all but stopped inside its borders and the number of cases has fallen sharply in recent weeks in countries like the United States and India. China’s target for this year may be easy to achieve. It is well below what many Western economists expect the Chinese economy to achieve. They forecast an expansion of around 8 percent, as exports of manufactures continue to climb as the service sector rebounds from a very weak performance last year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang released the goal by presenting a report on the work of governments to the legislature, the National People’s Congress., at the start of its week-long annual gathering. As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, instability and uncertainty builds up in the international landscape and the global economy continues to face serious challenges, Li said. Domestically, there are still weak links in our work to control Covid-19, he added. The foundations of our country’s economic recovery need to be further consolidated, barriers to consumer spending remain, and investment growth lacks sustainability. Forecasts indicate that China expects a sharp rebound after last year, when uncertainties over the pandemic led the government to abandon setting an annual growth target for the first time in decades. Ultimately, China grew 2.3% in 2020, far slower than the usual pace of 6% or more in recent years, but by far the best performance of any major economy. But China’s growth last year was even more lopsided than usual. The country has in fact lost ground on its goal of shifting from reliance on exports and debt-fueled infrastructure investments to a more sustainable reliance on domestic consumption. As in most countries during the pandemic, travel and leisure spending fell in China last year.

Mr. Li vowed on Friday to step up efforts to increase consumption. By focusing on improving people’s well-being, we will increase demand and promote better alignment between consumption and investment, he said. He pledged to cut taxes for smaller businesses, many of which are tiny stores in towns and villages. But infrastructure spending will continue at a very rapid pace. Mr. Li only announced a token reduction of 2.7% in the issuance this year of special purpose bonds, which are primarily used to pay for infrastructure projects and have almost tripled in the past two years. As China has sought to stabilize relations with the United States, Li said Beijing is taking a tougher line on Hong Kong and Taiwan, two potential flashpoints with Washington. We will resolutely stand against and deter interference by outside forces in Hong Kong affairs, Li said. Congress is set to deepen China’s crackdown on Hong Kong, building on a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year. This year, delegates are expected to approve a proposal that would dramatically reduce democratic competition in local elections in the former British colony. The Chinese government has also taken an increasingly harsh line on Taiwan, the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory, and Mr. Lis’ language has appeared harsher than in previous labor reports. Taiwan’s current president, Tsai Ing-wen, has resisted Beijing’s demands to accept the mainland definition of island status. We will remain very vigilant and resolutely deter any separatist activity aimed at achieving Taiwan independence, Li said.

