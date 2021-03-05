Epic Games and Match Group push states to pass app store regulations that would hurt Apple and Google





Topline A number of states are considering legislation approved by a coalition of companies like Fortnite maker Epic Games and Match Group that would allow developers to avoid paying the controversial Apple App Store and Googles fees. , the latest legal showdown in the ongoing battle between tech giants and small businesses. The logo of the video game ‘Fortnite’ developed by Epic Games is displayed during the ‘Paris Games … [+] Week ‘on October 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot / Getty Images

Highlights When users make purchases through the app, they have to use Apple’s or Google’s payment processor, reducing the transaction by 15-30%, a move critics describe as an anti-competitive tactic that helps maintain their monopoly and hurts customers by forcing apps to raise prices to cover costs. Epic Games, Spotify, Match Group and a number of other small startups such as Tile, Basecamp and ProtonMail formed a nonprofit called the Coalition For App Fairness last year, which sent lobbyists to convince lawmakers states to introduce bills addressing the App Store. monopolies and allowing them to use the payment processor of their choice. (The Coalition For App Fairness did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.) According to the tech news point Protocol, the lawmaker sponsoring the Arizona bill was first approached by a local lobbyist representing Match Group and the Coalition for App Fairness, while a lobbyist from Epic Games and the Coalition for App Fairness handed over a bill to a senator from the state of North Dakota, according to to the New York Times. Bills have already been introduced in North Dakota, Arizona, Minnesota and Georgia in recent months, and although the effort in North Dakota, which would have also forced Apple to allow stores alternative applications, has previously failed, a bill addressing the issue was passed by the Arizona House of Representatives this week. The bills quickly received support from Republicans who see their efforts as a way to curb Big Tech, while Democrats in Arizona question whether the state should get involved and argued the bill would primarily benefit companies like Epic Games and Match Group which are already making millions. The pushback of Democrats in Arizona was an unlikely turn, given that Democrats are behind a similar bill in Minnesota, which is supported by groups and fervent tech critics such as Elizabeth warren, who is on the foreground of the federal effort, backed by Democrats, for stricter antitrust regulations. Chief Critics While state Republicans have been largely receptive, libertarian groups, such as Americans For Prosperity and the R Street Institute, backed by Koch, say the bills impose unnecessary mandates on private companies. For their part, Apple and Google are pushing hard against any App Store legislation. Erik Neuenschwander, chief privacy engineer at Apples, said in testimony in the North Dakota State Senate, allowing third-party payment processors opens Apple devices to bad actors that could compromise privacy and security. Apples chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer told lawmakers in Arizona that the bill tells Apple it can’t use its own payment channel in the store we’ve built. Key context The issue of App Store fees gained attention last year after Epic Games intentionally used its own payment system as a form of protest against Apple and Google, which resulted in the launch of Fortnite des two app stores. Epic then sued the two companies alleging they had violated antitrust law. Since both lawsuits are ongoing, part of the argument against the Arizona Democrats’ bill centered on the idea that states should not weigh in on the contentious case. “It is neither the obligation nor the responsibility of the state legislature to get involved in a dispute,” said Democratic Representative Cesar Chavez, mentionned. Surprising fact Apple and Google have retained the services of a team of lobbyists to oppose the Arizona bill. Apple even hired former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona House Speaker to try and kill Bill, Protocol. reported. To monitor Arizona’s most advanced bill has yet to be passed by the State Senate and enacted by the Ducey Act.







