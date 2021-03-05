Johnson & Johnson vaccine enters pandemic battle in Colorado – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colorado (CBS4)– The one-shot COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Janssen is highly anticipated and finally here in Colorado. Colorado enters a new qualifying phase on Friday with vaccines for those over 60, grocers and people with two or more health conditions.

“Having the Johnson and Johnson will allow us to get more vaccine in more arms and not have to worry about the second dose,” said Lt. Jake Hiebert of Thornton Fire Rescue.

And no super deep gel is needed. Janssen is being stored by the Thornton Fire Department in normal refrigerators for deployment on Saturday.

The fire department held another vaccination clinic at the Carpenter Recreation Center on Thursday.

For now, they are providing a second injection for those who have received a first dose of the other two vaccines. Mary Aragon is among the grateful to receive the Moderna vaccine to protect her family members.

“Not for me, but if I had it and I couldn’t, my family would suffer.”

Johnson & Johnson has been shown to be 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. In trials, it is true that the efficacy rate is lower than that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those who get vaccinated in Thornton wonder if they have a brand preference.

Harriet Golezalek replied, “Yes, the first one I could get.”

Mar Engel replied: “I would have preferred the Johnson & Johnson and just needed a bang.”

The new vaccine is seen as an effective way to end this dreaded pandemic.

The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will be distributed to several clinics in Colorado on Saturday.