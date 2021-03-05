GRAINS-Soybeans up for 4th week as Latin American weather supports prices





* Soy wins for 2nd session as dry weather in Argentina supports prices * Wheat slows this week, improved harvest conditions in the Black Sea weigh on * China to increase minimum grain purchase price in 2021 (add quote in paragraph 3, details on China’s support prices) SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) – Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday as the market was on track for its fourth week of gains as dry weather in Argentina supported prices. Wheat and corn are on the verge of weekly losses. Prices for the 2021 season continue to climb on recently traded season highs, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. The weather outlook for Argentinas is helping to support prices. The Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most active soybean contract added 0.5% to $ 14.17 a bushel at 3:40 a.m. GMT. Soybeans are up nearly 1% this week, with markets for the fourth straight week of gains. Wheat is down about 1.3% for the week and corn is down 2.5%. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange has said it could lower its crop forecast for 2020/21 soybean production in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of soybean meal, if it does not rain enough in key producing areas in the country. over the coming weeks. The US Department of Agriculture will update its estimates of global supplies in a monthly report due Tuesday. The grinding and record soybean exports to the United States are already predicted to reduce US soybean stocks to a supply of just 9 1/2 days before the next North American harvest. In Ukraine, exporters could increase grain shipments during the July-June season, as harvests could reach a record high, said the deputy economy minister responsible for agriculture. For wheat, improving weather conditions in the Black Sea are weighing on prices. A mild Russian winter has dramatically improved conditions for winter grain planting, which had previously been hit by a dry autumn, weather forecaster Hydrometcentre said on Thursday, signaling better prospects for the country’s 2021 harvest. Most of Ukraine’s winter grain crops are in excellent condition thanks to favorable weather conditions that could take the 2021 harvest to a record high above 75 million tonnes, a senior government official said on Thursday. In news, China will increase its minimum purchase price for wheat and rice in 2021, the country’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of the parliament meeting. of this year. Li also said in his report that China will increase edible oilseed production this year and that the country will ensure the security of animal and plant breeding resources within five years until 2025. The commodities funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soybean meal futures on Thursday, and net buyers of soybean and soybean oil contracts, traders said. (Report by Naveen Thukral)

