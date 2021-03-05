Slots maker PlayAGS hopes for better days





The resumption of the game will come to Las Vegas. This can happen first elsewhere. That’s what David Lopez, president and CEO of PlayAGS, a Las Vegas-based gaming equipment supplier predicted, Thursday afternoon. Lopez told investors on an earnings call that he expected tribal casinos and gaming operators in other parts of the country to rebound this year to buy gaming equipment. Las Vegas, however, “will go. be a little slower ”. “We know Vegas will most likely be the one at the end of this round,” said Lopez, “but overall we can feel the momentum across the board.” The pandemic has hit PlayAGS ‘biggest customers – the casino operators – hard and in turn hit the company’s own business in 2020, the company reported Thursday. PlayAGS reported around 45% less revenue in 2020 than in 2019, or $ 167 million less than $ 304.7 million. The company generated $ 46.6 million in revenue in the last three months of 2020, down $ 31.2 million from its $ 77.8 million during the same period in 2019. The loss net increased from $ 11.8 million in 2019 to $ 85.4 million in 2020. Still, company executives see reason for optimism this year, especially towards the end of 2021. CFO Kimo Akiona said the manufacturer expects demand for new electronic gaming machines. , its largest business segment, improves throughout 2021, “with total sales of rear-weighted units. half of the year. “ “We believe that ongoing vaccination efforts, additional fiscal stimulus, and the potential for the gradual easing of COVID-related operating restrictions could boost the dynamism of casino operators, businesses and, in turn, support the resumption of our product sales and our recurring revenue segments ”. Akiona said. Shares of PlayAGS, traded as AGS on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $ 8.04, from $ 8.35 at the opening. Contact Mike Shoro at [email protected] or 702-387-5290. To follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.







