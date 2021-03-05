



When deciding to get a mortgage for the first time, the jargon can be confusing. There are many roles involved in the lending process, from the time you are pre-approved for a mortgage to closing, so it’s important to understand who does what and when. Here, we explore what mortgage bankers do in the process of getting a home loan. What is a mortgage banker? A mortgage banker is a person or entity who creates or initiates real estate loans and generally provides the financing for them. Mortgage bankers can be individuals or large corporations, but in both cases they operate in the same capacity. Many mortgage bankers generate income by charging borrowers a set-up fee. Once a mortgage banker has issued a loan, the banker can keep the loan in his portfolio (in other words, on his books) and manage it, or sell it in the secondary market or sell the management rights to another part, or a combination of both. What does a mortgage banker do? A mortgage banker has various responsibilities in the home loan process. The most important thing is to determine whether or not to approve a borrower for a loan, which is usually accomplished by the banker’s underwriting department. The services of a mortgage banker include: Create loans – Mortgage bankers have a range of loans to offer, but some may specialize in particular types of loans, such as jumbo loans, VA loans, or unusual financing options.

– Mortgage bankers have a range of loans to offer, but some may specialize in particular types of loans, such as jumbo loans, VA loans, or unusual financing options. Service loans – Once the loan is concluded, your mortgage banker can also service your loan, that is, manage the repayment process and help you if you need repayment assistance.

– Once the loan is concluded, your mortgage banker can also service your loan, that is, manage the repayment process and help you if you need repayment assistance. Sell ​​loans – Mortgage bankers can also sell your mortgage or the rights to manage your mortgage in the secondary market. Mortgage bankers do this in order to free up more capital to make more loans to more borrowers. Mortgage banker vs mortgage broker Mortgage bankers are often confused with mortgage brokers, but they are very different. A mortgage broker helps you shop for a good deal from multiple lenders or bankers, usually at no cost to you as the borrower. Unlike bankers, brokers don’t fund loans – they just walk you through the process of finding the best loan for your situation. “A banker uses his own money for financing while a broker only facilitates between a borrower and a lender,” says Paul Sundin, CPA, CEO and tax strategist at Emparion, based in Chandler, Arizona. While the source of finance doesn’t seem too important to you as a borrower, knowing it is helpful as you navigate the home buying process. Ultimately, the mortgage banker, not a broker, will make the decision about your loan. Mortgage banker vs loan officer The difference between a mortgage banker and a loan officer may not be so obvious. While the front-end might look similar – meaning you can interact with a loan officer or mortgage banker when you first review a loan – not all loan officers are mortgage bankers. Indeed, a loan officer generally works for a single financial institution and can only offer products and rates set by that institution. Mortgage bankers, on the other hand, could have more flexibility. How to find a mortgage lender Are you looking for a mortgage loan to buy a home or do you want to refinance your loan to buy a new one? Here are some quick tips for getting the best mortgage and finding the right mortgage lender: Boost your credit. A good credit score can help you get the best loan rates and terms. When you start to consider different lenders, take steps to improve your credit, if necessary. Set your own budget. While a lender can approve you for a larger loan, it may be wise to take only what you can reasonably afford. You can use Bankrate’s housing affordability calculator to find out where you would be most comfortable based on your budget. Compare the rates of several lenders. Look for the lender who offers you the best rate and the right terms. You can compare mortgage rates easily with Bankrate. Learn more:

