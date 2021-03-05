Stocks fall in Asia after bond yields peak on Wall St





Powell did not indicate that the Fed may seek to curb the rise in bond yields, which tend to draw money from stocks to less risky bonds. Investors were hoping for a little more hand-in-hand from Powell, Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a comment. Powell is doing the bare minimum here while simultaneously hinting at a takeoff level that may be much closer on the horizon than thought just a few weeks ago. This angst has spread to global markets which have thrived thanks to a massive monetary stimulus from central banks around the world. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.8% to 28,692.08 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 29,133.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.6% to 3,024.40 while the S&P ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 6,699.00. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,491.69 as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced an annual growth target of over 6% at the opening of the annual session of the national legislature ceremony. Investors are monitoring any changes in policy direction from the National People’s Congress, especially measures to contain public spending or tighten monetary policy that could affect markets. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 3,768.47, its third straight loss. He briefly dipped into the red for the year and is on course for his third consecutive weekly loss. Just four days ago, the benchmark recorded its biggest gain since June during a brief pause in the recent and rapid rise in bond yields, which in turn is pushing up interest rates on bonds. loans to individuals and businesses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1% to 30,924.14. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.1% to 12,723.47 in a pullback that sent the high-tech index into the red for the year. Small business shares fell further. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 2.8% to 2,146.92. As the economy reopens this spring and summer, and vaccines are distributed and the coronavirus recedes, many economists expect a spending boom that will stretch available stocks of goods and services and likely drive up prices. price, Powell said Thursday. Even so, Powell gave no hint that the Fed would take action to control long-term interest rates, such as shifting some of its $ 80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases to securities at higher prices. long term. We believe our current policy is appropriate, he said. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill jumped to 1.54% during Powells’ remarks, from 1.47% just before, a significant move. At the start of the year, the yield was trading at 0.93%. Friday morning it was at 1.57%. Investors tend to revalue their holdings when yields rise rapidly. Tech stocks are the most vulnerable after exploding during the pandemic, making them more expensive than the rest of the market. Bank stocks, on the other hand, tend to do better when bond yields rise, as higher yields mean banks can charge higher rates on mortgages and other loans. In energy trading, the price of US crude oil rose 52 cents to $ 64.35 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 4.2% on Thursday after OPEC members agreed to leave most of their existing oil production cuts in place. The Senate is moving forward with President Joe Bidens’ stimulus bill, with most negotiations currently taking place between the more moderate Democrats in the Senate and the White House. Investors are awaiting the February jobs report on Friday. Economists polled by FactSet predict that employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes figures on wage increases across the economy, a key component of inflation. The US dollar was virtually unchanged at 107.97 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $ 1.1961 from $ 1.1969. AP Business editors Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise, and economics writer Christopher Rugaber contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

